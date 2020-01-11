Sydney Kings coach defends form of Andrew Bogut and Casper Ware after beating Cairns Taipans

Bogut went into the NBA play-offs with Golden State Warriors and the Boomers’ World Cup campaign from 2018-19 NBL before starting another NBL season.

“I don’t think he’s having problems, if at all. I’ve seen more examples lately of how he looks like 27-year-old Boges,” said Weaver after beating Cairut six 92-83 against Cairns Points and six points scored eight rebounds in just under 20 minutes.

“There were tracks in practice last week where nobody could do anything with him, he was totally dominant.

“We as a group, and of course it’s part of it, are trying to make sure that it grows at the right time and reaches its climax.

“I’ll have to see how he came out of this game, but he’s a warrior and absolutely one of the most persistent and physically persistent players I’ve ever seen.”

Weaver was also very supportive of Ware, who missed six of his ten three-point attempts as the top scorer of the NBL leaders on Saturday.

“I have a feeling that, especially in the past few weeks, he played stubbornly big minutes and often protected and drove the best perimeter player and he was done,” said Weaver.

Casper Ware is exaggerating with the Taipans.Credit: Getty

“The only thing that didn’t happen is that his three didn’t go down the way we are used to.

“I know he’s frustrated that some of these three have not fallen, and what I love about him is that his approach doesn’t change. He works just like the days he takes pictures and when he misses makes.

“His game is so much more than just a shot.”

