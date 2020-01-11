Sydney Kings bite the shaped Cairns Taipans

Loading...

Daniel Kickert said the playing group was desperately trying to restore their title references and correct the mistakes made in early December when his team surrendered against the Taipans at Qudos Bank Arena 109-98.

“We have to protect the house court … we really took these guys seriously, as we all take them seriously, but we wanted to get out after we last embarrassed us, so we wanted to return the favor,” said Kickert.

Coach Will Weaver was delighted that his team was able to dispel doubts that may have crept into the Kings’ dominant references.

“This game is so much more than just shooting. As a group, we feel great when it comes to taking open shots and when they fall, they fall.

“The last time we were here we did a few and Cairns did a few and we left a loser.

“This time we both shot roughly the same, but so many of these boards and sales – winning this fight against this team is a really good sign.”

Sydney relied on its long-range shooting skills in the first quarter, with all 23 points but five being three-point shots.

Ware hit three, and Veteran Kickert turned two.

Cairns returned within three minutes when Sydney flipped the ball seven times before the home side took over the defense in the second half.

Sydney broke the buffer to 12, but the Taipans recovered at the end of the quarter.

The Kings scored the first six points after half-time to increase the lead to 13, but a 19-7 run in favor of the guests brought them back to one point.

In front of 10,857 spectators in the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney prevailed against both sides of the three-quarter hour and took the lead at 17.

Sydney was a whopping 34-12 points ahead, led by Kickert.

They also had a 43:37 lead and improved their ball handling in the second half by flipping the ball only three times after the half.

It was only Cairn’s third loss in their last 11 games.

