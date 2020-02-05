Sydney Hightower responds to claims that she lied to ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

“Bachelor” participant Sydney Hightower threw accusations she had lied to Peter Weber during her one-on-one date in Monday’s episode.

On Twitter Monday night, Hightower, 24, who trusted Weber, 28, commented about being bullied in high school, to constant talk about the authenticity of her story when pictures from her yearbook – including photos from a beauty contest – popped up online.

“I think it’s ridiculous that I even have to tackle this. Anyway, I did win a beauty contest during my final year in high school. That was voted by 5 judges. Not by my colleagues. Winning a parade based on outer beauty does not take away the racing and bullying that I have experienced, “tweet Hightower.

“I was also on the high school cheer team and in many high school clubs. You do everything you can to fit, and I tried. I won parades because of my ‘appearance’ and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to go to college. Not because I was accepted by my colleagues, “the retail marketing manager continued.

During her dinner with Weber, Hightower talked about her past and stated that “I was in a mixed race and grew up in Alabama, I almost had a target on my back.”

“The last bit of high school and then all high school were literally the worst years of my life,” she said. “I didn’t go to senior prom, I didn’t go home, I didn’t do any of those things. I literally ate my bathroom lunch all my lunch year.”

Hightower later challenged her critics: “Someone from my high school wants to show the videos of girls filling my locker with Oreo cookies, destroying my house, pushing me down the hall? Do teachers literally refer to me as a half-blood? Call my mother the worst names I have ever heard in my life? I doubt that.”

Hightower will remain in competition from Wednesday.

‘The Bachelor’ is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

