Sydney FC won 3-0 against Big Blue

They teamed up with Victory in the last Big Blue at AAMI Park on Friday evening and extended the lead at the top of the A-League table to 11 points with 3: 0.

A goal by Adam Le Fondre in the first half and a goal by Kosta Barbarouses and Alexander Baumjohan in the second half ensured the points.

The real lesson was two, however: how far is Sydney from the rest of the competition and how much conversion does Victory need under the new coach Carlos Salvachua to become a credible challenger.

Heaven is the limit: Sydney FC players celebrate after Adam Le Fondre launched his side to claim boast rights in AAMI Park’s Big Blue.Credit: Getty Images

The win started bright enough, but it was the guests who became close in the 12th minute when Alex Wilkinson struck the end of Baumjohan’s free kick to steer his header wide.

Sydney soon started to find her rhythm when the minutes started. Her confident, skillful pass, good movement, and ability to find space made her compete in the driver’s seat against a winning side that had difficulty getting through the Sky Blues defense block to pass on for support.

Sydney’s Socceroo defender Rhyan Grant teamed up with Luke Brattan and Barbarouses to found Baumjohan, whose shot was deflected in the middle of the first half, but the guests were up soon after.

Baumjohan picked up the ball in the penalty area of ​​the victory, went too easily around Adama Traore and in the 27th minute reached the goal for Le Fondre from close range.

It was the kind of incisive touch in the area that Victory had been missing.

Baumjohan almost made it when he attacked Barbarouse’s backflick to be rejected by Lawrence Thomas’ brave leap at his feet.

The Victory goalkeeper then had to save well from a long distance before Luke Brattan’s free kick, and by the end of the half he was by far the strongest of the two goalkeepers.

Full steam ahead: striker Robbie Kruse storms forward as Sydney’s Rhys Grant starts the chase. Credit: Getty Images

At the other end, Elvis Kamsoba met Trabie on Robbie Kruse, but the Victory striker only tame Andrew Redmayne.

Ola Toivonen had a great chance of bringing Victory back into play shortly after the restart when Robbie Kruse put him right in front of the goal, but the Swedish international put his header over the crossbar.

Kruse forced Redmayne into a parade and then Kamsoba shot to the ground as the game started to expand as Victory continued in search of the leveler.

But that also made them vulnerable to a counterattack and they were brutally exposed in the 53rd minute when Baumjohan cleverly connected to Le Fondre, whose deep center was hit by a tangle of bodies. Barbarouses got the finishing touch to push the ball past Thomas.

And that was about it. Sydney did what they had to do, extinguished victory attacks, and added a third from Baumjohan five minutes before the end. The German midfielder deleted his notebook when he was sent off with Leigh Broxham after the two seconds had passed. It was the only setback that Sydney suffered all evening.

True Blues: Melbourne Victory will be supported on Friday evening in AAMI Park

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

