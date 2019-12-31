Loading...

If the new stadium doesn't understand this, the Sky Blues may be tempted to play to move many of their regular season games to suburban fields when their rental contract ends in 2027.

"At the end of our current rental agreement, we will assess the best option for our club," said Sydney FC chief Danny Townsend. "At the end of each term, you explore your options, and that’s what we will do."

The club has spent the past two seasons playing at the heart of its home games at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah and Leichhardt Oval. Although neither site is centrally located, they have proven popular with fans, coaches and players with Sydney FC enjoying an 11-game winning streak in Kogarah – the longer of all in one place in the A-League.

Sydney drew its biggest crowd of the season for the top-of-the-table clash with City Sunday, drawing more than 17,000 spectators to Netstrata Stadium. However, attendance of this size in a 45,000-seat venue would amount to just over a third.

In the event that the new stadium does not have a curtain or multi-spectator mode, Sydney FC will use its four seasons on the new site to assess where its future is best served. What augurs well for the Moore Park club is the confirmation that the new arena will have the largest safe section in Australia. Up to 2,500 active supporters will be housed in the secure section at the north end of the new site, nearly double the size of the Bankwest Stadium secure area.

However, if the lack of atmosphere is deemed unacceptable by Sydney FC supporters by 2027, the club could then consider moving the home games to Leichhardt or Kogarah and possibly negotiating improvements to the facilities on the ground. One of these sites. In particular, the lack of corporate facilities and covered seating are the biggest drawbacks of these suburban lots.

Full house: 17,000 spectators showed up for the Sydney FC game against Melbourne City on Sunday at the Netstrata Stadium.

Inner West Council mayor Darcy Byrne has acknowledged that Leichhardt Oval is in need of major redevelopment, especially of its corporate facilities, but would like Sydney FC to bring more games to the site.

"Making Sky Blue Leichhardt Oval for the past two seasons has been a resounding success. We would like Sydney FC to play the eight wonders of the world all the time," he said. "With the NRL changing its air on the suburban fields, I can see the state and federal governments investing with the council to improve Leichhardt Oval and secure his future as the center of the rugby, soccer and football league. 39; rugby union for decades to come. "