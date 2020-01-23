Sydney FC sells Chloe Logarzo to FA WSL Club Bristol City

“I just want to thank Sydney FC for all the years of fantastic football they have given me,” said Logarzo.

“I played with some great people and played with some great coaches and staff. I want to thank them and thank them for helping me take this opportunity to play professionally in England. I walk with a heavy heart, but just to improve my game and I would like to think that someday I’ll be back to show the girls in sky blue again. “

Logarzo spent six and a half seasons at Sydney FC and won two W-League titles. Her departure is a blow to her hope of keeping the title, and Foord is also destined to leave. However, Sydney hopes to strengthen its stocks with a foreigner who played at the Women’s World Cup in France last year.

“Last season’s [Logarzo] performances played a big role in our championship success and they deserve this great opportunity to play full time in England,” said Sydney coach Ante Juric. “I would like to thank Chloe for her commitment and efforts over the past two years and also for the club during her six and a half years here.”