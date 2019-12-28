Sydney FC looking to redeem themselves against Adelaide United after an 'embarrassment & # 39; & # 39; of the derby, said coach Ante Juric

Loading...

"I trust my daughters until the end," said Juric. "Sometimes football is that way. Sometimes you copy it, sometimes you don't. Sometimes you play well and you lose. You have to think that way or you will stress too much.

"When you lose you may be able to question yourself a bit, but for three years we have been strong. We have lost three trotting games [before] and we have always been convinced. You have to overcome, correct what you did wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again and keep going. "

Juric said it was largely a failure of mindset that allowed the Wanderers to expose serious gaps in their armor.

Loading

"There were many factors for which we were hammered," he said. "You have two world-class players attacking for them, which is very difficult to stop. We had a plan in place, we didn't execute it – that's also part of the attitude. We knew we weren't at our best, probably 50%. "

Adelaide is still winless this season, but Juric remains cautious with them, having escaped with a 1-0 "very lucky" win the last time they met in the second round, with the Matildas forward Mary Fowler and US importer Mallory Weber both. havoc without reward.

Juric is also curious to know how his players react after a brief Christmas break. "You have two days off and they are with your family and friends and you are not training or really concentrating," he said. "But it could also have been a good thing."