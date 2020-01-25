Broxham’s reaction was delayed, but then he rolled on the floor in pretended agony. He was also dismissed after showing his second yellow in a duel.

“I looked at it again there – I thought it was pretty soft, to be honest,” said Corica in his post-game press conference.

Referee Alex King shows Alex Baumjohann on the red card

“And I think Broxham said it too, I think Alex was just trying to push him away. It was a foul, but I think it was really pretty quiet. Obviously both of them got the red card and the excitement We continue.”

Baumjohann’s farewell comes with an automatic game lock, which means that the German star will miss the duel with Brisbane Roar on Friday night at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium – but there’s also a possibility that he may be one, albeit extremely remote The FFA’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee does not take its actions seriously.

A two-game ban would mean that he would miss the derby on February 8 against his former team Western Sydney Wanderers, in which Baumjohann absolutely wants to play.

On Saturday, Sydney FC officials reviewed their options and prepared to either lower or remove Baumjohann’s ban.

While the Sky Blues managed to shorten Rhyan Grant’s original ban from three games to two games because he ugly attacked Nathaniel Atkinson from Melbourne City, it is much less common for the red cards to be lifted completely. To do this, they would have to prove that it was an “obvious mistake” made by King.

The incident was one of several flash points in a typically heated big blue. Former Victory striker Kosta Barbarouses, who scored Sydney’s second goal, was hit in his first game as an opponent in AAMI Park and hit with plastic snakes in the 80th minute.

“It was difficult to get him out of here because I knew he would be booed,” said Corica.

“I am very proud and happy that he won and scored here too. Then the red snake came – I only had a little fun with him because he did not go to the hikers.

“We’re sky blue … it should be a blue snake. The boys have a little laugh with him about it. It’s a good joke.”

When talking about Fox Sports, Barbarouses said he was “happy to be the bad guy” with Victory fans. “It would always happen. You have to rise above it,” he said. “People will always be angry, but ultimately I know what happened and why I’m moving to Sydney FC. So if everyone knew what was happening, I don’t think it was.” upset.”

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

