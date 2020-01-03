Sydney FC coach Steve Corica rules out any transfer activity

Loading...

With the Sky Blues already nine points at the top of the standings after 11 games, Corica not only wants to upset the balance of his team, but seeks to reward those who will have more playing time once their continental campaign begins next month.

This means that one of the Milos Ninkovic, Adam Le Fondre, Alex Baumjohann or Kosta Barbarouses will be omitted from their ACL team due to the rule of 3 + 1 foreign players in the competition, allowing three foreigners to compete. ; anywhere and one from another Asian nation. Nevertheless, Corica is confident in her team and is not looking to add another Australian to her books, especially with the imminent return of three players after an injury.

"We obviously have depth here, but I think what's good is that the time for the Champions League … we'll have Brandon [O & # 39; Neill] back, Chris Zuvela back and Benny Warland back too. I think these three players give us a really good depth in our team and I think that will be enough for both competitions, "said Corica.

League leaders will look to the youth if they have to and Corica entertains Harry Harry der der Saag's first A-League start on Saturday night when Sydney takes on Adelaide United at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Suspension for right-back Rhyan Grant could cause the 20-year-old van der Saag to run, or see Paulo Retre deployed in defense and allow Anthony Caceres to start in the midfield. Corica kept her cards close to her chest on Friday and will not make her final decision until the day of the match.