Sydney FC avoids slipping on banana peel against Newcastle Jets

It is thanks to Sydney that they have done the work with exhausted stocks. They had eight players unavailable and started the game without four regular players – Luke Brattan, Brandon O’Neill, Rhyan Grant and Michael Zullo – and remained clinical with the few opportunities they could bring.

Sydney took the lead in the 14th minute. Teenager Joel King expropriated Nick Fitzgerald in the middle of the park to launch a counterattack, and then Milos Ninkovic took control. The Serbian international brought Anthony Caceres into space and his well-timed cross was quietly shot by Adam Le Fondre.

The hosts didn’t take long to answer. Midfielder Steven Ugarkovic scored a 20 meter shot that brought Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne to a standstill.

Ryan McGowan remains loyal to Jason Hoffman

Sydney’s elegant line of attack showed again in the 36th minute the fragility of Newcastle’s defense. Ninkovic separated the defense with a cross that was weighted perfectly to secure Kosta Barbarouses’ equalization, while the jet defenders stayed like tourists in their own penalty area.

Despite their defensive weaknesses, the jets made promising progress and almost stabilized a few minutes after the restart. Panama’s international striker Abdiel Arroyo struck Redmayne from close range, but not the crossbar, and his powerful shot shot back into play.

Hope for a comeback suffered another blow an hour later when goal-scoring goalkeeper Glen Moss died of a calf injury and had to be replaced by Lewis Italiano.

From that point onwards, Sydney sat low and invited the jets forward, hoping to equalize. Whether it was a sign of their satisfaction with the narrow lead or maybe just confidence, there were times when the sky blues seemed complacent. They struggled to break through Newcastle with the same smoothness as in the first half, and lacked intensity and serenity.

In the end, they had gotten into a rare defensive mindset. They wanted to slow down the game at every opportunity, force game interruptions, and even ended up with six defenders in the park because coach Steve Corica’s substitutions made no sense other than strengthening the defenses. Much to the frustration of home fans, it worked. Sydney FC have done just enough to sustain their eleventh win of the season and take a lead of 12 points to the top of the table.