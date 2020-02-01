Sydney FC are still injured from their first derby loss to Wanderers

This is a result that star player Milos Ninkovic still amazes. However, the Serbian international is confident that there will be no repetition against his arch rivals.

“I still can’t believe we lost this game [against Western Sydney],” said Ninkovic. “Probably this game happens once in 10 years. We didn’t play well tonight [against Brisbane], but sometimes it is good even if we don’t play well that we win. Even if you remember the last time when we played derby, we did. ” Incredibly played and we lost the game. Next week is a derby, a completely different game. “

Meanwhile, Corica struck off with his four foreign players last week, notifying them that he had to remove one from his Asian Champions League squad. He didn’t have to wait long for her answer: Ninkovic immediately raised his arm and offered himself as a victim of the continental competition, much to the relief of Kosta Barbarouses, Adam le Fondre and Alex Baumjohann.

Despite its challenges, the ACL is the competition that players look forward to the most. It places them against the best in Asia and offers the opportunity to present their talents in the fastest growing football market in the world.

It wasn’t that Ninkovic didn’t want to be there, he knew that the strenuous trips in the A-League could be costly.

Loading

“The A-Liga is the most important thing for me,” he said. “I think if I play both competitions I can’t give 100 percent for both competitions, so I prefer to play one competition, the A-League, and give 100 percent for each game. I know how difficult it is.” Relaxation while traveling and especially at my age I need more time to relax. “