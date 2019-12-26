Sydney and George Pitt streets fight for supremacy

Loading...

"We plan to offer late night meals and music to bring George Street to life."

And as the demand for a street presence increases, from the new Wynyard train station and office redevelopment to the central station, rents will also increase, according to retail rental agents.

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes

George Street was once the main artery of Sydney since the opening of the Harbor Bridge to the north and Central Station to the south. It also housed the main department store, Grace Bros, which is now the Mirvac-owned Broadway shopping center.

But as the heart of Martin Place's CBD expanded with the GPO and then the MLC Center, the surrounding streets came to life and eclipsed George Street.

The Pitt Street Mall remains the seventh most expensive retail district in the world per capita, but fierce competition among tenants to find a location on George Street is likely to set the surrounding streets on fire.

Average rent along Pitt Street Mall is around $ 12,000 per square meter per year, George Street earns around $ 9,000 per square meter, while space on the Meke Bourke Street Mall is leased for approximately $ 7,000 per square meter.

The connection between the two is King Street, which becomes luxury street with the reopening of Louis Vuitton at the corner of George and King streets after an 11 million dollar development, Tiffany & Co at 175 King and now Valentino occupying a place of choice site at MLC Dexus-due Center at the corner of rue Castlereagh.

New developments

Matt Hudson, National Director and Retail Leasing Manager at Cushman and Wakefield, said that George Street was quickly becoming the cosmopolitan center after the tram opened.

The new Louis Vuitton flagship store in Sydney.

"Justin Hemmes' Merivale group converts the former Peter Alexander clothing store on George Street in its Ivy complex into an ultra-cool Italian trattoria, Totti," said Mr. Hudson.

"There is also the TFE hotel under development at the corner of Hunter and George streets, a new boutique hotel with restaurant on the roof of the pool."

Mr Hudson said a cocktail bar called Maybe Sammy has also opened on the edges of George Street, seeking to capitalize on the opening of the streetcar.

In the latest Cushman and Wakefield Main Streets Across the World poll, George Street overtook Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne in the rental rankings.

"The higher traffic areas around Pitt Street Mall are increasingly being challenged by strong demand from luxury and high-end shoe retailers for flagship locations along George and King streets," said the report.

"As a result, we have seen rents almost double along George Street as it opens after the streetcar is completed. This has also allowed owners to reposition their sites."

George Street quickly becomes the cosmopolitan center with the opening of the tram.

Matt Hudson, Cushman & Wakefield Retail Leasing Manager

Mr Hudson said he expected a continued positive impact on rents due to increased pedestrian traffic and better connectivity between the heart of the business district and surrounding suburbs.

For the past few years, George Street has been known as the Street of Technology, with Apple at a corner of King Street and Telstra opposite. Optus and Vodafone are nearby and Samsung is at the end of Market Street. It has been suggested that other technology outlets are exploring other nearby sites.

Cameron Wakeham, retail rental manager at Colliers International, said tenants were pushing hard to move to George Street with the long-awaited opening of the streetcar, as evidenced by the rent that Georg Jensen paid for a store. of 108 m², setting a new benchmark at $ 7,500 per m² per year.

"Pitt Street Mall is the 7th most expensive strip in the world, so retailers naturally get more for their money on George St. International brands tend to lean towards Pitt Street Mall, while domestic brands move towards George Street, "said Mr. Wakefield.

Wynyard Tower

An additional weight in the return of the popularity of George Street is a study of the monitoring of the density of mobile phones.

Mark Copus, head of retail analysis at CBRE, said that George Street was reactivating as people warmed up in the new pedestrian boulevard that crosses the heart of the city, with CBRE Retail Analytics starting to show the trends that are reshaping the city.

Mr. Copus says the data shows that with George Street open in front of City Hall, pedestrians are starting to flock from City Hall Square on George Street, revitalizing the retail area at detail between Park and Bathurst streets.

Between Market and King streets, George Street, now pedestrian-friendly, has narrowed the gap on the Pitt Street Mall in the past 12 months.

A large public transportation room and a public hall as well as a new entrance from George Street will complete the transformation of Wynyard station.

The CBRE visitor index for this section of Pitt Street is down by almost 10% in the three months ending in September 2019 compared to the same period last year, while the Parallel section of George Street was much more stable, with growth of 1% over the same period.

"This robustness comes from the fact that George Street is favored by people moving from north to south through the city, making the destination an increasingly attractive retail location," said Copus.

"The section of George Street between King Street and Margaret Street has undergone significant changes in the short period it has been fully open to pedestrians. The pedestrian traffic that once favored Pitt Street during the construction period has now returned and is now busier than once Pitt Street. " again."

Wynyard Station is under redevelopment of more than a billion dollars, with the National Australia Bank to serve as the primary tenant for the office tower above the station. As part of the project, new commercial sites will open on George Street and a range of tenants are keen to register.

Mr Copus said that the entrance from George Street to Wynyard Station has shown more activity in the past three months and that visits will continue to increase.

The section of George Street between Margaret and Bridge streets saw its CBRE visit index increase by 5.4% during the three-month period ending in September 2019 compared to the same period last year. , while from Bridge Street to Circular Quay, the CBRE visit index increased by 7.3% over the same period as George Street revived after construction.

