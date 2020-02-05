SXSW 2020: Witches! Cursed relics! SXSW announces Midnighters – News – Austin 360

Witches! Cursed relics! General chaos of the fantasy and horror variety (and a few late additions to previously announced line-ups)!

South by Southwest Film Festival has announced a slate of Midnighters on Wednesday (read: the horror, fantasy and sci-fi program).

They are according to a press release:

“Dembanger”

Director: John Berardo

Screenwriters: John Berardo, Lindsay LaVanchy, Brian Frager

Ellery Scott’s world is unraveling when her brother is killed with star athletes on campus in the midst of a brewing scandal that starts a series of social media-related murders that make her race behind the police to reveal the hidden secrets of the university. Cast: Jon Huertas, Isabella Gomez, Lindsay LaVanchy, Froy Gutierrez, Gattlin Griffith, Patrick Walker, Bart Johnson, Shireen Lai, with Yancy Butler and Lochlyn Munro (World Premiere)

“Lucky”

Director: Natasha Kermani

Screenwriter: Brea Grant

“Lucky” follows May, a self-help book author with all the answers, who is suddenly chased by a threatening but elusive masked man, and trapped in a struggle to get help from the people around her and to control her own life. Cast: Brea Grant, Hunter C Smith, Kristina Klebe, Leith M. Burke, Dhruv Uday Singh, Yasmine Al-Bustami (World Premiere)

“PG (Psycho Goreman)” (Canada)

Director / screenwriter: Steven Kostanski

Siblings Mimi and Luke unconsciously raise an old alien ruler. With the help of a magic amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally pull a rogue gallery with intergalactic murderers to a suburb of a small town. Cast: Nita-Josée Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, Matthew Ninaber, Steven Vlahos, Kristen MacCulloch, Anna Tierney, Kenneth Welsh (World Premiere)

“Relic” (Australia)

Director: Natalie Erika James

Screenwriters: Natalie Erika James, Christian White

When Edna, the older and widowed matriarch of the family, goes missing, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam travel to their remote home to find her. Shortly after her return, they begin to discover a sinister presence that haunts the house and takes control of Edna. Cast: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote

“Run Sweetheart Run”

Director / screenwriter: Shana Feste

In Run Sweetheart Run, a blind date becomes violent and the woman has to walk home through Los Angeles while she follows her date. Cast: Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Shohreh Aghdashloo

“The Silencing”

Director: Robin Pront, screenwriter: Micah Ranum

A Reformed hunter who lives isolated in a nature reserve becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local sheriff went looking for a mean murderer who might have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero FIennes Tiffin, Melanie Scrofano, Shaun Smyth, Zahn McClarnon (World Premiere)

“The toll”

Director / Screenwriter: Michael Nader

When a young woman and her driver break down on a dark forest road, they see each other as a threat. But while strange phenomena occur around them, they gradually realize that they have been trapped in the world of a terrifying supernatural being: The Toll Man. Cast: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan, Rosemary Dunsmore (World Premiere)

“The Vigil”

Director / screenwriter: Keith Thomas

A man who watches at night for a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community faces an evil entity in the exciting debut of writer-director Keith Thomas. Cast: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, Fred Melamed (American premiere)

“Witch hunt”

Director: Elle Callahan

A woman in the United States helps two young witches seek asylum in Mexico to prevent persecution by US authorities. Cast: Gideon Adlon, Elizabeth Mitchell, Abigail Cowen, The Crovetti Twins, Christian Camargo (World Premiere)

“Yummy” (Belgium)

Director: Lars Damoiseaux

Screenwriters: Eveline Hagenbeek, Lars Damoiseaux

Yummy is an orgy of blood, violence and pleasure in which a young couple travels to a shabby Eastern European hospital for cheap plastic surgery, but they get stuck in the middle of a zombie outbreak. Cast: Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Clara Cleymans, Benjamin Ramon, Tom Audenaert (North American premiere)

And here are some late additions to previously announced line-ups, according to the news release:

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

“Be water”

Director: Bao Nguyen

Be Water is a layered and intimate portrait of an underdog who was able to transcend racism, colonialism and xenophobia and to become one of the most influential cultural figures of our time. Cast: Linda Lee Cadwell, Shannon Lee, Robert Lee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dan Inosanto, Andre Morgan

“Beast Beast” Director / Screenwriter: Danny Madden

In a southern city, three young people play with new and old problems of growing up, swirling with trauma, minor crimes, new love and gun violence. Cast: Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles, Courtney Dietz, Daniel Rashid, Kron Moore

“Boys State”

Directors: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Boys State, a political coming-of-age story, examines the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment in which a thousand 17-year-old boys from all over Texas come together to build a representative government from the ground up. Cast: Steven Garza, Rene Otero, Ben Feinstein, Robert Macdougall

“Bull”

Director: Annie Silverstein

Screenwriters: Annie Silverstein, Johnny McAllister

On the outskirts of Houston, a teenage boy who’s detained from her mother’s confinement and an aging bullfighter struggling to keep a foothold in the rodeo circuit form an unlikely bond and try to make their own way. Cast: Rob Morgan, Amber Havard, Yolonda Ross, Keeli Wheeler, Keira Bennett, Sara Allbright, Troy Hogan, Steven Boyd, Reece McClure, Tadarius Billy Miles

“Charm City Kings”

Director: Angel Manuel Soto

Screenwriters: Sherman Payne, Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan and Barry Jenkins

A young boy joins a dirt bike gang in Baltimore. Feature film adaptation of the documentary 12 O’Clock Boys. Cast: Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty, Chandler DuPont, Tyquan Ford, Teyonah Parris

“The climb”

Director: Michael Angelo Covino

Screenwriter: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond – until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancé. The Climb is about a tumultuous but lasting relationship between two men during many years of laughter, heartache and anger. Cast: Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt, Judith Godrèche

“Coded Bias”

Director: Shalini Kantayya

Coded Bias follows the astonishing discovery of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini that most facial recognition does not see faces with dark skin and its transformation from scientist to tireless advocate to insist on very first legislation. Cast: Joy Buolamwini, Cathy O’Neil, Zeynep Tufecki

“Feels good man”

Director: Arthur Jones

When Indie cartoon character Pepe the Frog becomes an unwanted icon of hatred, his maker fights to bring Pepe back from the darkness.

“I’m going to make sure you love me”

Director: Karen Bernstein

Fellini meets Motown in I’m Gonna Make You Love Me, one man’s quest for self-acceptance, a journey with celebrities on gossip magazines, Tupperware parties and two coming outs – first as a heterosexual woman, then as the gay man he intended to be.

“Miss Juneteenth”

Director / screenwriter: Channing Godfrey Peoples

A former beauty queen who has become a hard-working single mother, is preparing her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth procession, hoping that she would avoid repeating the same mistakes she made in life. Cast: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Akron Watson, Lori Hayes, Marcus M. Mauldin

“Mucho Mucho Amor”

Directors: Cristina Costantini, Kareem Tabsch

Mucho Mucho Amor follows iconic, non-conformist astrologer Walter Mercado, who has fascinated Latino viewers for decades with his extravagance and positivity. Then one day he disappeared from the public eye.

“Nine days”

Director / Screenwriter: Edson Oda

In a house far from the reality we know, a reclusive man interviews potential candidates – personifications of human souls – for the privilege he once had: to be born. Cast: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Arianna Ortiz

“The Reason I Jump” (United Kingdom)

Director: Jerry Rothwell

Based on Naoki Higashida’s book, this compelling film explores the experiences of non-speaking autistic people around the world.

“Save yourself!”

Directors / Screenwriters: Alex Fischer, Eleanor Wilson

A young Brooklyn couple goes upstairs to disconnect their phone and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is being attacked. Cast: John Reynolds, Sunita Mani, Ben Sinclair, John Early, Johanna Day, Gary Clark, Jo Firestone, Zenobia Shroff, Amy Sedaris

“A thousand cuts”

Director: Ramona S. Diaz

A film about the role of journalism and the accelerating effect of disinformation on the erosion of democracy under the authoritarian regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, as told by the story of controversial journalist Maria Ressa.

“Us Kids”

Director: Kim A. Snyder

Determined to turn inscrutable tragedies into action, the teenage survivors of Parkland, Florida catalyze a powerful, unprecedented youth movement that is spreading rapidly throughout the country, while a generation of young people are taking back democracy.

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Bait” (United Kingdom)

Director: Mark Jenkin

Bait (2019) is a brilliantly original and visually daring feature film, written, directed and made by hand by Cornish filmmaker Mark Jenkin. For this special presentation, the new score from Gwenno Saunders, performed live with Georgia Ellery (who also plays Kate in the film), combines synth loops, long forgotten Cornish folk records, violin drone and live vocals. Expect the unexpected with this new view of the atmospheric world of Bait! Cast: Edward Rowe, Simon Shepherd, Mary Woodvine, Giles King, Chloe Endean, Georgia Ellery, Isaac Woodvine, Jowan Jacobs (North American Premiere)

“Doug Benson and Master Pancake vs Leprechaun Returns”

Director: Steven Kostanski

Doug Benson (Super High Me, Doug Loves Movies) and Master Pancake (Film-Talkers at Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse) continue their St. Patrick’s Day tradition of interrupting every movie in the Leprechaun franchise. This year they are tackling Leprechaun Returns.

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics”

Director / screenwriter: Donick Cary

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics tells the epic story of psychedelics through the surprising and often hilarious drug journeys of storytellers of celebrities. (World premiere)

“Out of the Blue” (1980) 4K Restoration (2019) (Canada, USA)

Director: Dennis Hopper, Screenwriters: Leonard Yakir, Brenda Nielson

Newly-acclaimed (but rarely seen), Dennis Hopper’s new 4K digital restoration returns to the director’s chair after his disastrous reception of The Last Movie (1971), his successor to the world-shattering success of Easy Rider (1969). Cast: Linda Manz, Dennis Hopper, Sharon Farrell, Don Gordon, Raymond Burr

“RAD!” (1986) 4K restoration (2019)

Director: Hal Needham

Screenwriters: Sam Bernard, Geoffrey Edwards

A bike motocross rider tries to participate in a corrupt national money prize race of a corrupt promoter. Cast: Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin, Talia Shire, Ray Walston

Here are a few late feature, doc, and episodic additions to previously announced categories.

NARRATIVE VIEWER

“Freak Power”

Director / screenwriter: Robert F. Kennedy III

The true story of outlaw journalist / counterculture icon Hunter S. Thompson’s unlikely campaign for Sheriff van Aspen, CO, in 1970. Cast: Jay Bulger, Cheryl Hines, Amaryllis Fox, Laird Mackintosh, Maxwell Loeb (World Premiere)

“One of These Days” (Germany)

Director / screenwriter: Bastian Günther

In a small southern US town, the annual “Hands On” endurance contest offers the chance of a lifetime to win a brand new pickup truck. Each participant has his own reasons to participate, but the actual costs of the competition are higher than it seems. Cast: Carrie Preston, Joe Cole, Callie Hernandez, Bill Callahan (World Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

“After Truth: disinformation and the costs of fake news”

Director: Andrew Rossi

After Truth takes the human toll of fake news and conspiracies with unprecedented access to figures in the special election cases Pizzagate, Seth Rich, Jade Helm and Alabama. (World premiere)

“Good ol Girl”

Director: Sarah Brennan Kolb

Good ol Girl is a documentary western that follows three modern cowgirls, looking for land, cattle and respect throughout Texas. Cast: Sara Lemoine Knox, Mandy Dauses, Martha Santos, Joyce Gibson Roach (World Premiere)

“A very beautiful thing”

Director / screenwriter: Mary Mazzio

A Most Beautiful Thing describes the first African American rowing team in this country’s high school, consisting of young men in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago, who all literally come together to row in the same boat. (World premiere)

“The pushback”

Director: Kevin Ford

Two women in color run for public office and fight against decades of institutional racism and redefine what it means to be Texan. (World premiere)

“The scheme”

Director: Pat Kondelis

The true story of basketball insider Christian Dawkins, who squeezed the FBI in a scandal that threatened to bring down the NCAA. (World premiere)

VISIONS

“Aviva”

Director / screenwriter: Boaz Yakin

Aviva is a unique exploration of the gender in the self, told through the lens of a modern romantic relationship. Cast: Zina Zinchenko, Bobbi Jene Smith, Tyler Phillips or Or Schraiber (World premiere)

“The Carnivores”

Director / screenwriter: Caleb Michael Johnson

Alice is black-out and longing for things she doesn’t dare to mention. When her friend’s dog is missing, Alice wonders if it is in her. Cast: Lindsay Burdge, Tallie Medel, Frank Mosley (World Premiere)

“The Surrogate”

Director / screenwriter: Jeremy Hersh

Jess is thrilled to be the surrogate for her best friend and his husband, but when a prenatal test returns, it creates a moral dilemma that threatens their friendship. Cast: Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti, Sullivan Jones, Brooke Bloom, Tonya Pinkins, Eboni Booth, Brandon Micheal Hall, Leon Lewis, Tiffany Villarin (World Premiere)

EPISODIC PREMIERES

“Were here”

Director: Peter LoGreco

From creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, this six-part non-scripted series recruits residents of small towns across America to participate in a dragging one-night show. Renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire their own “drag daughters” and learn to step outside of their comfort zone for a night without barriers, full-on drag. Cast: Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara), D.J. Pierce (Shangela) (World premiere)

24 beats per second

“Dark City Beneath The Beat”

Director: TT The Artist

Dark City Beneath the Beat is a musical documentary that recreates the story of Baltimore, a city that stands out from social and economic turmoil to develop a vibrant and close-knit community of art through its own sound, Baltimore club music. (World premiere)

“Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar”

Directors / screenwriters: Frank Licari, Helen Murphy

The official biographical documentary of the eight times Grammy Winner and the international music icon, Jose Feliciano. From being very blind at birth in the slums of Puerto Rico to Grammy winner, Jose Feliciano chose a path that few reached sooner or later. (American premiere)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”

Director: Alison Ellwood

Laurel Canyon pulls back the curtain of a mythical world and offers a glimpse into the lives of the musicians who inhabited it. It sketches an intimate portrait of the artists who have created a music revolution that would change popular culture. (World premiere)

“Sisters with Transistors” (United Kingdom)

Director: Lisa Rovner

Sisters with Transistors is the remarkable, untold story of the female pioneers of electronic music, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to completely transform the way we produce and listen to music today. (World premiere)

GLOBAL

“The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo” (Spain, USA)

Director: Javier Polo

Screenwriters: Javier Polo, Sixto Xavier García

A square sound engineer uses unusual research efforts to reveal the secrets behind the typical kitsch icon, the Pink Flamingo. His bizarre adventure will unexpectedly turn into a creative journey to self-discovery. Cast: Rigo Pex, John Waters, Eduardo Casanova, Allee Willis, Kero Kero Bonito, Antonyo Marest, Kitten Kay Sera (World Premiere)

Go to sxsw.com for the full program of films announced so far. SXSW takes place from 13-22 March.