Swizz Beatz sends a message to the baby mom after she calls Alicia Keys

Producer Swizz Beatz and his mother sent a not-so-subtle message to his daughter's mother a few days after she called the musician's wife, Grammy winner and presenter Alicia Keys.

In a video uploaded to Beatz's Instagram account, the beatsmith and his mother Kim share a dance in the living room, with the Bronx native captioning the clip "These BMs playing with me as my mother doesn't have 40 at all times . BX ".

The message arrives four days after Jahna Sebastian, mother of Swizz's daughter, Nicole, called Keys for exceeding her limits as a stepmother. Sebastian confirmed that he was referring to the singer and composer while responding to curious fans in the comments section.

"I am the only mother of my son," Jahna wrote on Instagram. “I am the one who raised her, who gave her life, British citizenship, knowledge and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. "

She went on to say that Alicia asked her daughter to refer to her as "Umi," the Arabic word for mother.

"No one else will be called any kind of" mother "in English, Arabic, not an" Umi "or anything else in another language for her," Jahna continued. “I will not let anyone bribe her and change her using material things against me, iPhones and other things. She will be raised as a human being, who cares about humanity and sticks to the correct principles. "

According to the screenshots captured by TSR, Swizz also responded to the initial publication, saying that Nicole decided to call Keys "Umi" and that Jahna should have called him personally to address the problem instead of making the family drama public.

.