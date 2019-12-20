Switkowski and Schott to Chair Westpac Panel as Leaders Honored by Lawyers

Loading...

The announcement comes as Westpac executives Greg Targett and Rebecca Lim were singled out by class action law firm Phi Finney McDonald in a statement filed with the Federal Court against the oldest bank from the country.

The 100-page statement alleges that Ms. Lim and Mr. Targett should have known that failure to properly control certain accounts meant that Westpac was not in compliance with the essential sections of the law on the fight against money laundering and counter-terrorism and claimed that this date of knowledge back to "no later than mid-2013".

Ms. Lim was Chief Compliance Officer at Westpac from 2013 to October 2017 and Mr. Targett was Chief Risk Officer from July 2009 to July 2014. Ms. Lim is still employed by the bank as an executive responsible for legal functions. Targett retired after 35 years at the bank in 2014.

In total, 36 current and former executives are listed for their functions at Westpac during the period when millions of payments were not properly verified.

The statement outlines the bank's legal requirements – its record keeping obligations, IFTI [International Funds Transfer Instruction] reporting obligations, due diligence risk assessment obligations, among others.

It focuses on the roles of key executives and their alleged failure, as well as on the committees of the bank to properly advise the board, which has led to what he describes as "systemic failures" in disclosure obligations. continues from the bank.

While most executives are referenced one to three times, Ms. Lim is referenced 29 times and Mr. Targett is referenced 19 times.

Company sources said the two were "highly regarded and diligent executives".

The third most frequently cited executive in the statement is Alexandra Holcomb, who assumed the role of Chief Risk Officer in August 2014.

The document states that these executives "were genuinely aware" and "should have informed the Westpac board of directors" of the problems related to the bank's risk assessment, IFTI reporting and the keeping of registers for international transfers.

The lawyers also allege that failure to notify the market of reports of suspicion, including payments related to the exploitation of children, dating back to December 2013 constitutes a violation of the bank's continuous disclosure obligations.

"A reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of Westpac," said the complaint.

For these reasons, the lawyers claim that the shareholders were not fully informed of the level of risk when they invest in Westpac shares, which caused them to suffer a financial loss.

Westpac said it was comfortable with its disclosures and would defend the claims.

The new allegations arise as Westpac continues to address issues arising from Austrac's lawsuit by appointing Dr. Switkowski and Dr. Schott.

The two reputable businessmen will assist in the development of recommendations to improve the board's risk governance processes and the functioning of the board within those processes.

Dr. Switkowski is Chancellor of RMIT University, President of NBN Co and Director of Tabcorp. He was Managing Director of Telstra from 1999 to 2004. He was appointed Officer of the Order of Australia for his work in higher education and his contributions to scientific organizations, to the telecommunications sector as well as business and the arts.

Ms. Schott is President of the Energy Security Board and Director of NBN Co. She was Managing Director and CEO of Sydney Water from 2006 to 2011.

Dr. Schott holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and was awarded the Order of Australia in 2015 for his services to government and business.

