Switch glitch causes two hour LRT disturbance of snowstorm

LRT closed at St. Laurent Station on January 16.

LRT users were angry about a glitch on the eastern part of the LRT on the night of the worst snowstorm of the year.

OC Transpo reported that the bus replacement service was implemented between Hurdman and Blair stations shortly after 6.30 p.m. on Saturday due to a “switch problem” from LRT.

A little over two hours later, OC Transpo said that the full train service had been resumed and the replacement bus service had been terminated.

But LRT users on social media reported that the problem started at about 5:10 PM. while the train drove into Blair station.

“The train that enters the station stopped dead in its tracks a few hundred meters before the station,” said a commentator on a Twiiter account called “Occasional Transport,” in which status information and options provided by the user are placed. “After a minute the driver comes on the intercom and declares that the snow has brought the train to an emergency stop because sensors saw a blockage.”

It was unclear whether this was a separate problem from the switching problem reported by OC Transpo.

The problem between the Hurdman and Blair stations on Saturday night only came two days after a broken overhead wire stopped a train to the east and the LRT line east of Hurdman station turned off in both directions, creating chaos in the commuter. Transpo sent 70 buses for a replacement transit service between Hurdman and Blair stations for the rest of Thursday.

Mayor Jim Watson apologized to OC Transpo users on Friday during a press conference.

“This is not the level of service that our customers expect and it is certainly not the level of service that we want to offer to those men, women and children who rely on OC Transpo.”

Some users were bothered by the reaction of Allan Hubley, chairman of the transit committee, on Twitter on Friday that the LRT service was dealing with “transition problems.”

“Yes, a transition from bus rider to Uber customer …” tweeted one.

