Swinging satellites into space seems crazy – but maybe it just works

But after a quick search, I discovered that a titanium alloy has an ultimate tensile strength of 900 MPa. With that I can calculate the width of a beam with a square cross section that can bear this force. As you can see above, it’s actually not bad – just 15 centimeters. That’s doable.

What about the power? Power is the speed with which you work (with respect to time). In this case, the work done is the kinetic energy increase of the spacecraft, kinetic energy being defined as:

Illustration: Rhett Allain

With this change in kinetic energy and a time of 1.5 hours I get an average power of 103 kilowatts. That’s pretty high, but not too crazy for something like this.

Can it reach a job?

So far everything seems legitimate. I mean, you don’t have to build this in your back yard or something, but from a technical point of view it seems possible. But can such a system bring a useful charge into orbit? For that we have to revise the track movement. (This older post also provides a fairly good overview of the topic.)

Let’s say you want to take this useful charge to a low Earth orbit (LEO), such as the orbit of the International Space Station. You have to do two things: first, you have to get to orbit, about 400 kilometers above the earth’s surface. Second, you have to go fast – very fast. Otherwise you just fall back down.

For LEO, this means that the spacecraft needs a final speed of 7,666 meters per second (17,148 mph). It is clear that this revolving launch will not completely put the thing in orbit, but it will give it a nice boost.

But wait. There is another problem: air resistance. Once this vehicle of the spinner thing is launched, it enters the atmosphere. As it moves through the air, the air pushes back on the vessel with a force that depends on its speed (v). We call this the air resistance. It is what you feel when you put your hand out of a moving car window. This force also depends on the density of the air (ρ), the shape of the object (C.), and the cross-sectional area seen from the front (A). The magnitude of this force can be modeled as follows (in many but not all):

Image: Rhett Allain. (TagsToTranslate) physics