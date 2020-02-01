“Swinging and tailgating:” Sheboygan man arrested for OWI after complaints about I-43

COUNTY OZAUKEE – A Sheboygan man, 60, was arrested on OWI and other charges after officials from the Sheriff’s County office in Ozaukee County filed multiple driving complaints on Saturday afternoon, February 1.

Sheriff officials said the first phone call arrived around 4:30 PM. from a driver on I-43, north of Mequon Road, who described the vehicle in question as a white SUV. The caller said the driver was waving and tailgating, and three similar calls came in shortly thereafter.

Delegates established and tried to stop the white SUV, but the driver did not slow down – continued north on I-43.

A tire deflator was used to slow the vehicle, at which point the Sheriff officials said the driver left the road and went into the median – getting stuck in the snow on I-43, south of County Highway LL in the city of Port Washington.

The northern lanes of the highway were closed for about 15 minutes at around 4.45 p.m. – while the driver was taken into custody for fleeing and escaping crime, operating while under the influence and a criminal holding a hidden knife.

Sheriff officials said that drugs played a role in this incident.

