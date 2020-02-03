Swimming in high school: what to expect at 4A / 3A meets BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – The 4A and 3A state championships are held on BYU this Friday and Saturday, and here’s a look at the best contenders in both classifications.

Class 4A

The hunt for state titles is going through St. George again this week, but unlike last year, they are not both going through Desert Hills.

Fresh from winning the Region 9 title, the guys from Desert Hills are the favorite of three-peat as 4A state champions, but the girls from Snow Canyon captured the Region 9 championship last week and are leaders at BYU this weekend .

Desert Hills coach Shawn King said his boy team didn’t have a great encounter all season, but King believes it’s coming.

“I really expect that we will perform well. If my boys swim as they can, I think we will run away with that state championship. But Snow Canyon and Sky View are both really good programs; they have good coaches. We hope we can get them surpass, “said King.

The Desert Hills boys’ team has a great mix of star power with Payton Plumb, Ashton Anderson and Alex Haws, and then depth to collect some extra team points along the way.

“In our (classification) you must have both, which is why I think we have a head start,” said King.

Juan Diego and Sky View claimed the other two regional titles, and the star power and depth of Sky View gives the best hope to capture Desert Hills.

Darwin Anderson and Jaxon Tueller each won two separate regional titles on the Region 11 meet. Anderson has the best 500 free time in the entire state and the second best 200 individual medley time.

On the girls’ side, the speed of Snow Canyon will be difficult for everyone to contend with.

“Snow Canyon girls really have a good mix of star power and depth. Their fast sprint girls who will score a lot of points and that will help them on their relays, “said King.

Leading the way for Snow Canyon are Kylie Barber, Gretchen Snelders and Cambria Callaway, who together ended up for four individual first places and two second places at the meeting of Region 9. They also helped the Warriors win two of the three relays.

Desert Hills still needs a strong encounter with striking Caitlin Romprey, but also major contributions from Mykela Hansen, Emma Brown and Hallie King.

Tooele and Sky View won the other girls’ championships for the region, but they lack the star power to give the chance to the Region 9 contenders.

Other highlights to watch in the state are Ridgeline’s Hailey Rigby, Ridgeline’s Carly Eubanks and Sky View’s Jenna Gibbons

Class 3A

The 3A status swim meets numbers to be wide open, without a clear favorite for both boys and girls.

For the boys, Richfield, North Summit and Millard enter the state after they have won their respective regional championships. Of the three regional champions, however, only Millard has a lot of great racing experience in the state, as it finished third a year ago, while the other two ended up outside the top eight.

Defending champion Grand finished third in the Region 12 meet behind Richfield and Emery.

Some notable boy swimmers to watch this weekend are Nico Morton and Alex Yannelli from Judge Memorial, Zane Thomas from Grantsville, Lucas Erickson from Rowland Hall and Guil Ware from Telos Academy.

A year ago at the 3A state meeting, Carbon’s girls beat Rowland Hall by one point, with Judge Memorial in third place just 10 points behind.

This year has the potential to be just as close with a similar balance throughout the classification. Emery, Judge Memorial and Millard enter the state and meet the momentum after winning their respective regional titles, but the three regional classics (Carbon, Rowland Hall and Union) cannot be excluded either.

The best individual swimmers to look at on the girls’ side are Grantsville’s Hadlee Begay, Grace Smith from Rowland Hall, Genevieve Jones from Wasatch Academy, Emery’s Haley Guymon, Aubri Kling from Richfield and Kylie Hansen from Maeser Prep.