Swepson happy to have Warne push his selection case

"If I get the chance, it will probably be based on conditions, I would say – it will be no one who will lay hands on the rest."

Warne retaliated in the media on Tuesday for reporting his comments on Lyon, tweeting that his words were misrepresented in pursuit of a "sensational headline" – even if he specifically mentioned the rest of Lyon as the 39; one of the many options available for Swepson.

Warne worked with Swepson in the nets as he trained with the Australian team during the Boxing Day Test and appears to be doing everything he can to champion the Queenslander cause.

"He just wanted to come and see how they were doing. He obviously liked what he had seen," said Swepson.

"He said they were doing very well. He's been great in the past, I had a session with him before where we worked on a couple of things and this time, he really wanted to check out these things and how great it was to have this kind of positive reinforcement from him. "

Swepson has participated in two trial tours in India and Bangladesh, but has yet to receive his baggy green cap. He believes he has progressed by leaps and bounds since then, having recently focused on improving the consistency of his bowling alley and reducing the number of runs he gives.

"Obviously, I think at the time, I was more interested in the potential, being a younger player," said Swepson.

"I had a few extra years in first class cricket and coming back this time I feel like I probably won my place a little more on performance rather than on the potential.

"This is the positive thing for me, I left and I could do a little better in the Shield competition. I am probably better prepared, I think, from here."

