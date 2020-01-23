Sweetwater officials - No reason to believe that the remains are from a woman missing from Casper

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office clarifies the official position regarding the discovery of human remains near the Jim Bridger power plant in Sweetwater County.

Investigators say they have no reason to believe that the remains of a woman who disappeared from the Casper area in the 1980s.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery of the remains was the subject of a podcast that was released regionally in the Sweetwater area.

“On January 17, 2020; County 10; A Fremont County media source posted an article on a new episode of the “Dead & Gone in Wyoming” podcast that reports the discovery of human remains in the Jim Bridger power plant area in Sweetwater County. “The podcast was intended to shed light on the discovery and possible connection between these remains and the case of the missing person Sharon Baldeagle, who was last seen in Casper, Wyoming in September 1984.”

According to the SCSO, the publication of information for the podcast by a volunteer from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was not an official statement from the office. They further claim that the podcast contained incorrect information.

According to the investigators, part of a human skull was discovered in the Jim Bridger power plant area in June 2019 and reported to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management.

“At that point, the age of the remains could not be determined,” reports the Sheriff’s Office. In late September 2019, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Coroner Office, Bureau of Land Management, and the University of Wyoming Anthropology Department staff conducted an additional search to find more remains of the original discovery. At this point, more parts of the skeletal remains were located and taken to the University of Wyoming for further analysis, which is still ongoing. “

The case is still under investigation, but according to the authorities, it appears to be the remains of a younger woman of European or Indian descent, most likely prehistoric in nature.

Additional tests and analysis are performed by the Department of Anthropology at the University of Wyoming to provide further insight into the age and origin of the remains.

“The Sweetwater County’s Sheriff’s Office is happy to hear the calls from hardworking podcast listeners hoping to get a glimpse of Ms. Baldeagle’s whereabouts, but we currently have no reason to believe that the remains found it’s about Ms. Baldeagle, “added The Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office. “[The SCSO] apologizes for the false hope that Ms. Baldeagle’s family has been given based on this false information, but remains confident that she will be found at some point.”