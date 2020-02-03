Sweet success: London marijuana company Indiva launches chocolates with a pot

Marijuana-soaked chocolates are sorted at Indiva in London. The 10 gram chocolate contains 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in cannabis. The product will be for sale mid-December at cannabis stores. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The first chocolates with cannabis made in London will soon be on the shelves.

Indiva, a London-based licensed marijuana producer, received approval from Health Canada, the federal pot guardian, to sell edibles, extracts, and topical products, the company announced Monday.

“This sales license is transforming for Indiva because it allows us to enter new markets and product categories and distribute products nationally,” said Indiva CEO Niel Marotta in a statement.

“We believe that delivering Canadians to truly exceptional and innovative products is our calling, and through that passionate pursuit we can normalize cannabis use.”

The chocolates are available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Indiva has been producing and storing pot-infused chocolates at its South London plant since October, when Canada legalized food, concentrates and subjects, known as Cannabis 2.0 products.

But the new 2.0 products were not available for sale until January, when they were quickly sold out at cannabis stores and the government-run Ontario Cannabis Store website.

Indiva cooperated with Bhang, an American company, to make milk and dark chocolate bars, each containing 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the maximum amount of psychoactive component in cannabis that is allowed by federal regulators.

Chocolate bars containing cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component in cannabis that is being promoted for therapeutic benefits, will be available later this year, the company said.

“There are millions of Canadians who want to consume cannabis, but prefer to avoid smoking,” Marotta said. “Indiva wants to be the solution for those consumers by supplying chocolate, sugar, salt, fruit chew and more.”

