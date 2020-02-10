Sweet coincidence! Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz will live together ... the Academy Awards

Salma Hayek

The Mexican did not hide her feelings when she found out about the meeting.

Actress Salma Hayek has opened many doors for other Latin American stars by becoming one of the first artists to succeed in Hollywood.

Salma has worked with artists like Antonio Banderas since their arrival in the entertainment world and has established themselves there as one of the most popular world stars.

However, the actress had the opportunity to undertake a project with a celebrity without knowing that she would become a great friend afterwards, and she is nothing more than Spanish Penelope Cruz.

The Mexican After Penelope in the film “Bandidas”, which was released in 2006, did not participate after this premiere due to work.

The friendship between Frida’s interpreter The Spaniard was recorded in a Salma publication on her personal Instagram account when she posted a photo to Penelope, both of which presented an Oscar.

In addition to the picture Hayek wrote: “This Sunday Penelope and I will not present together, but we will both present again and I am glad that I will see them.”

For now, Salma Hayek has joined the Marvel universe, where she will bring Ajak to life in the film “The Eternals”.