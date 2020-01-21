Swedish 'gentle skating' defender John Nyberg adds stability to WBS blue line

On the morning of January 17, the Swedish defender John Nyberg was preparing for morning skating before his Texas Stars game against the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins that night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Nyberg, the Stars ‘sixth round pick in 2014, had only played 19 games for Texas until that time, seeing infrequent playing time due to the depth of the Stars’ defensive outlook. He was out of the lineup when Texas hosted Wilkes-Barre two days earlier in the first game in the two-game series.

Nyberg would play that evening … for Wilkes-Barre. Before morning skating, Penguins acquired 23-year-old Nyberg from Stars in exchange for 27-year-old Finnish striker Oula Palve, who had been relegated to zero in the past few games.

“It was a weird situation,” Nyberg told me, laughing this week. “I just walked a few feet to the new locker room to meet the team. I have never been swapped before, so it was new for me to be swapped. Then, to move the locker rooms just in the same rink , you don’t ‘I don’t even know what to do. Your clothes are in the other room. It was a bit of a mess. “

Trade has been a victory for all concerned. The Stars were in charge of defense and needed help at the center. The Penguins had a young prospect in an area where they didn’t have much depth and they could afford to move Palve, who had fallen to fifth place on the central depth map.

“(Nyberg) gives us some stability there,” said Penguins head coach Mike Vellucci says of the trade. “We needed depth with the injuries up and down here with our guys. It gives us some experience.”

The trade was also a victory for the two players involved in the change of scenery. Nyberg was not only waiting for the trade, he hoped for it.

“I expected it,” he said. “I wanted a job, we had too many D’s and I didn’t have the ice time I want to have. I really liked being in Texas, but we just had too many D’s and I had to move and try something new … I’m super excited, all the guys have taken good care of me since the start of their meeting. “

Nyberg won’t be able to see his new house for about a week. The Penguins acquired it in the second game of a six-game, ten-day road trip that ends January 25 in Charlotte. After the road trip, the AHL continues its All-Star break, which Nyberg will use to return to Texas, pack all his things and take the plunge. Wilkes-Barre’s next home game will not be held until January 31.

The trade taking place during a road trip, Nyberg got to know his new teammates quite quickly.

“You jump on the road right away and you see the guys pretty much all day on the road,” said Nyberg with a laugh. “Its good.”

There are no other Swedish players at Wilkes-Barre, but Nyberg integrates perfectly with the other European players. The two Finns – Niclas Almari and Emil Larmi – know a little Swedish. Norwegian striker Andreas Martinsen speaks “very good” Swedish according to Nyberg, what he said was a good surprise. Slovenian Jan Drozg played two years of junior hockey in Sweden, so he learned part of the language, and the two have mutual friends from this connection.

Nyberg, 6 feet 3 inches and 190 pounds with a left shot, describes himself as a “two-way defender, always going to take zone D first and play a good defense. I can also jump in the race, but I’m plus a two-way defender. “

In his 19 games with Texas this season, Nyberg has recorded two goals and four assists. Last season, his first year in North America, he skated in 44 games and scored one goal and five assists. Before moving to North America, he played two full seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, scoring seven goals and eight assists in 49 games in 2016-2017 and two goals and 11 assists in 52 games in 2017-2018.

“He’s a guy who skates well,” added Vellucci. “He had big numbers in Sweden, and last year had a decent year. This year, I would say he is a bit slow at the start.”

Nyberg said his goal was to improve on “everything” this season, but his shot from the blue line and making better breakout passes from the defensive zone.

Nyberg has now played two games with Wilkes-Barre, skating on the team’s second pairing. He was aimless and had a combined plus-1 score in those games. He said there were still differences in the systems he was adapting to, but he felt “a lot better” in the second game and he is more and more confident with the increase in ice time since the ‘exchange.

“It’s easier to get into the game if you have the chance to play more,” he said. “It’s a good thing for me.”

____________________

THE ROSTER MOVES

• The Penguins acquired Nyberg for Palve on January 17.

• Forward Joseph Blandisi was recalled by Pittsburgh on January 20. It is his seventh reminder of the season.

THE WOUNDS

• Forward Ben sexton is dealing with an upper body injury from the camp.

• Forward Kasper Bjorkqvist came out until May after suffering knee surgery, thus ending his season. He last played on October 19.

• Defender Zach Trotman quit early on December 13 after being hit high. He has a head injury.

THE NEWS

• The Penguins will host a cornhole tournament between fans and players on March 3. My money is on the Finns.

GAMES

• Jan. 15: Texas, 5-2 defeat

Kevin Roy opened the game at 4:39 with a power-play goal, and the Stars responded two minutes later with their own power-play goal.

Adam Johnson gave the Penguins the lead in the middle of the second period with their sixth goal of the year, and the Stars responded just under three minutes later to tie the game again.

The Stars took their first lead of the game 38 seconds after the third period started and extended it to 12:26. They sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 2:02 remaining.

David Warsofsky led the Penguins with five shots on target while offside, 37-20.

Casey DeSmith suffered the loss with 32 saves on 36 shots.

The Penguins went 1 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 4 on the penalty spot.

• Jan. 17: Texas, 4-3 shootout loss

The Stars took the lead with two goals in 5:41 of the first period, on their first four shots of the match. Starting goalkeeper Dustin Tokarski was fired, and Larmi entered the game in relief. Johnson scored his second goal in as many games and his seventh of the season to reduce the Stars’ lead to one goal.

Roy tied the game and extended his streak with three games with a power play goal in the second period, but the Stars regained the advantage five minutes later.

Warsofsky scored a power play goal at 1:44 of the third period to force extra time. After a goal-less overtime period, the match ended in a shootout.

Warsofksy was the first to shoot and was arrested, then the Stars scored in their first attempt to shoot. Jordy Bellerive tied the score in the second round of the shootout, and Larmi stopped the Stars’ second shooter. Drozg and the third Texas shooter failed to score in the third round. Roy failed to score in the fourth round, and the Stars scored on their attempt to win the game.

Johnson led the Penguins with seven shots on goal while the Penguins dominated the Stars 30-29 in the first 65 minutes.

Tokarski made two saves on four shots on departure, and Larmi took the loss in relief with 24 saves on 25 shots.

The Penguins went 2-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty spot.

• Jan. 18: in San Antonio, 4-3 shootout victory

Blandisi scored the lone goal of the first period, his fourth goal of the year in the American League, to give the Penguins the edge.

The Rampage scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to tie the game and another goal six minutes later to take the lead. Bellerive replied 1:11 later with his fourth goal of the year to tie the game.

Bellerive scored his second goal of the match and the fifth of the year in the middle of the third period to regain the lead. The Rampage responded 1:20 later to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the Penguins went into a shootout for the second consecutive game.

The Rampage fired first and Casey DeSmith backs up. Bellerive shot first for the Penguins and scored. DeSmith arrested the second Rampage shooter, and Chase berger was arrested on his attempt. DeSmith stopped the third Rampage shooter to seal the win.

Bellerive led the Penguins with five shots on goal as they outscored the Rampage 35-25 in the first 65 minutes.

DeSmith took the win with 22 saves on 25 shots.

The Penguins went 0 for 5 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty spot.

THE LEADERS

• Goals: Anthony Angello, 15 in 42 games

• Helpers: Sam Miletic, 19 in 41 games

• Points: Andrew Agozzino, 31 in 35 games

• Percentage of savings: Tokarski, .932 in 13 games

• Goals against average: Tokarski, 1.76 in 13 games

THE COMBINATIONS

Sam Miletic – Cole Cassels – Anthony Angello

Adam Johnson – Chase Berger – Kevin Roy

Thomas Di Pauli – Joseph Blandisi – Jan Drozg

Jamie Devane – Jordy Bellerive – Jake Lucchini

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Jon Lizotte

John Nyberg – David Warsofsky

Niclas Almari – Macoy Erkamps

CLASSIFICATION

• After this week, the Penguins record is 19-16-3-4, sixth in the Atlantic division with eight teams.

• Power play is 17.9 percent, 16th in the 31-team league. The penalty is 79.5%, 27th in the league.

SCHEDULE

• The Penguins will complete their six-game road trip this week with a game against the San Antonio Rampage (14-17-5-5) Tuesday and games against the Charlotte Checkers (24-14-3) Friday and Saturday.

GOALS OF THE WEEK

Johnson had a quick release:

Roy pulled this retarder:

Bellerive scored two goals and the winner in the shootout against San Antonio:

The

SAVINGS OF THE WEEK

The Penguins lost in a shootout in the second game against Texas, but Larmi’s game in relief was a huge reason why they got to this point:

THE PODCAST

• Pierre-Olivier Joseph joined Nick Hart on the show in what is probably the best episode of the season so far. Joseph has great energy about him and has good stories and observations:

