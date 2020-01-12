Defender William James was invited to perform for the CFL combine from March 26-28, for managers, coaches and scouts of the Canadian Football League in Toronto.

James was one of 16 players who participated in the Swedish CFL Global Combine, which was carried out in cooperation with the Swedish American Football Federation or the Swedish Svenska Amerikansk Fotbollförbundet (SAFF).

James joins the Finns Micky Kyei and Sebastien Sagne, who were invited to the CFL combine after the Finnish Global Combine.

The CFL will announce the full list of global players who were invited to Toronto after the 10 Global Combines were completed prior to the CFL Global Draft 2020 on April 16.

In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.

In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.

CFL Global Combine Plan

date

place

January 17th

Paris, France

January 25th

Florence, Italy

January 25th

Bristol, England

January 26th

Frankfurt, Germany

February 1st

Tokyo, Japan

February 2nd

Osaka, Japan

February 29th

Copenhagen, Denmark

March, 15

Mexico City, Mexico

3DownNation Draft Guru J.C. Abbott breaks open the remarkable prospects of Finnish and Swedish harvesters.