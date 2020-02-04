Swae Lee proves that real men wear pink with new Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti’s new footwear collaboration is all about defeating traditional gender norms.

“You can’t even put a sex tag on this shoe,” Swae, 26, told Six Six during the Giuseppe launch party for Swae Lee collection at Saks Brickell in Miami during the Super Bowl weekend. “A girl can come and wear this shoe, an old man, a young man, a 20-year-old can wear this shoe.”

Priced from $ 995 to $ 1,695, the line has “Blabber” sneakers, suede loafers and canvas boots with floral patterns, sparkling details and lots of pink.

Zanotti agrees that there are no rules when it comes to men’s fashion. “This flower is a message,” he told us. “People believe that a flower is too feminine … Now there are no more men, women, no gender.”

Swae Lee debuted his Giuseppe for Swae Lee glitter boots on the 2020 Grammies, and combined them with silky separations from Dundas.FilmMagic

The singer Rae Sremmurd likes the line taking a risk. “We are definitely advancing fashion,” he said. “Many people are afraid of carrying flowers. They feel that it takes away their masculinity, but I do it every day. Like, you put it on, you wear it just like normal things. “

He added, “It’s just people who get on those shoes and can put on them confidently without worrying about what someone is saying.”

And the “Unforgettable” rapper is all about using fashion to increase self-confidence.

“I have a lot of fun when I get dressed,” he told us. “If I put something together that is fire and I look in the mirror … it brings out your confidence. It makes you perform 10 times better. If I have some nice clothes from head to toe, I’m off, yo , breast out! “

Their collaboration flourished after Swae Giuseppe wore Zanotti shoes for an award ceremony and the designer’s camp reached the rapper to work on something together.

“I was like something like the f – k? Like, it surprised me, “he said. “You can never expect that and then from Mr. Giuseppe himself. I was in Paris and he came to the lobby of my hotel where I stayed. I got dressed and came downstairs and we managed to do it. “

Although Swae told us that he definitely wants to keep improving his fashion design skills, he joked that Zanotti should also try music.

“I need Mr. Giuseppe in a song,” he laughed. “You have the first verse. An album!”

The Giuseppe for Swae Lee collection can be purchased at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques, as well as online.

