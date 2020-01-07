Sven-Goran Eriksson throws a hat in the ring and replaces Ernie Merrick at Newcastle Jets

Loading...

“It’s not easy to tell your buddy that he’s out of a job, but I thought it was a decision that should benefit the club and move forward and change the club’s fate at the moment.”

Eriksson was best known for his stations in England, Manchester City and Lazio. His last four jobs have been in Asia, leading the Philippines through their first Asia Cup campaign last year.

Lawrie McKinna, CEO of Newcastle Jets, made the decision to fire Ernie Merrick himself and will choose his successor. Credit: Simone De Peak

Eriksson, who will be 72 next month, also applied to Brisbane Roar, which ultimately went to Robbie Fowler.

McKinna said he preferred to bring an experienced trainer who is in Newcastle culture and has an immediate impact. The first applications were received during the 0: 4 defeat against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

“We want to take someone with whom people will go. He has a resume, he was a good coach, a good player. Age doesn’t matter, it’s more about the person,” he said.

“After the third goal on Sunday night, six resumes actually came in during the game, which I think is quite rude, but some agents have sent resumes.

“Some of the names … I received one of the former English managers, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s CV, yesterday.

“We will look around. But we need someone who comes in and offers something, has a certain track record and can shape something here and can be here for the right reasons.”

McKinna will choose the new trainer himself – as he did at Merrick – but his decision has to be approved by Lee, the Chinese billionaire who runs the LED lighting company Ledman Group.

Whoever it is will have money to sign a new player, something McKinna said that Merrick didn’t want. Merrick was also given the opportunity to appoint another assistant coach when Clayton Zane left the jets in July to become Northern NSW Football’s technical director, but McKinna said he “decided against” it.

W-League coach Craig Deans and A-League assistant Qiang Li will temporarily take the lead, starting with the game against Sydeny FC on Friday night.

Meanwhile, McKinna announced that Lee had turned down two offers to sell the club, and said his personal guess was that he would retain control of the club after his business, which was affected by the US-China trade war, have increased.

“There is still the problem of getting money out of China, but over the next month, in the next few weeks, we will get the [coaching] situation out of the way and I will speak to Martin again because I would not be surprised if he takes it off the market and only focuses on stabilizing things over the next few years, “said McKinna.

“I have three prospects at the moment, I will contact you again every day if you speak to someone. We had a request from Europe two days ago. Many of these, it’s mostly just a waste of time. I don’t know how people can call , say they are interested in a club and they actually have no intention of buying a club. “

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

