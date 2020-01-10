Suzuki in London goes from Barrie to Saginaw in a big deal with OHL trading periods

Loading...

Ryan Suzuki at Western Fair Sports Center in London (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

For the second year in a row, a London Suzuki is at the center of one of OHL’s largest trading deadline deals.

Ryan Suzuki was handed out on Friday morning to the Saginaw Spirit of Barrie together with his former former Jr. Knight teammate Peter Fleming, Ryan Beck and a fifth-round pick in 2020 for Connor Punnett, Ethan Cardwell, two second-round picks, two thirds and one fifth.

The 18-year-old Hurricanes First Hurricane was the first overall choice in the 2017 OHL version. The knights, who shared rookie defender Avery Winslow to North Bay for a pick in the third and fifth round, didn’t have enough assets to compete for Suzuki’s services.

Last year, Ryan’s older brother, Nick, was moved from Owen Sound to Guelph, where he led the Storm to the OHL title and was named the playoff MVP. He was an important factor in leading Guelph from a 0-3 hole to beat London in a seven-game second-round series last spring.

The 20-year-old now plays for the Montreal Canadiens.

