Suzuki Jimny, the most popular fruit ban on sweets, was launched in 2018 by the fourth generation in 2018 and is already dying on the European and British markets because it is too polluted with CO2 emissions. New regulations to be introduced later this year mean that the tiny SUV’s 1.5-liter petrol engine is putting too much strain on European buyers and pushing Suzuki’s average emissions past the 95-gram-per-kilometer mark.

The Jimny, believe it or not, has been tested to emit so much with 170 grams of CO2 per kilometer. The new European standards are given a sliding scale that is based on the weight and size of the vehicle and enables larger vehicles to save more CO2 emissions. Manufacturers also receive emission certificates, which depend on the number of electric vehicles they sell. That’s why Mercedes can still sell the G-car, while Suzuki has to get rid of its tiny, sturdy Jimny. As a manufacturer of small cars and without pure electric vehicles, Suzuki is poorly positioned to meet these new regulations.

Of course, this leads to counter-intuitive effects, since traditionally light cars with small naturally aspirated engines were at home in Europe, but this type of car is strongly affected by these new emissions regulations. With the advent of large and heavy SUVs in Europe, manufacturers are likely to move from compact vehicles to these more profitable large cars. This need to strike a balance between light compact cars and ultra-expensive low-emission technologies can cause some companies to bend out of space. This could lead to a net negative in the European emissions game. The best plans of mice and men and all this jazz.

Suzuki hopes to be able to meet all current Jimnys orders in 2020 as imports are extremely limited and the plant already has the maximum capacity to produce them as quickly as possible. In 2021, the Jimny could continue to operate as a two-seater N1 commercial vehicle in Europe, since commercial vehicle sales do not have to meet the same strict emissions regulations.

Who knows, maybe Suzuki can further develop the Jimny to meet the euro regulations in the future? The 1.0-liter turbo engine currently used in the Vitara generates more power and torque in a more compact and efficient package. Perhaps this BoosterJet engine could find its way into a future European Jimny.

Europe for now, not Jimny.