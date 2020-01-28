Suziens from Canadiens brings unprecedented losses to Capitals

MONTREAL – If this were a sprint to the finish line, the Montreal Canadiens burst out of the blocks and staggered just a few steps in the race.

The result was a 4-2 loss for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, who improved their lives by 15-14-2 without their regular MVP, Alex Ovechkin, who served his mandatory suspension of one game for skipping the All-Star Game.

To make a long story short: the Canadiens got an early lead, wasted it with 1:30 remaining in the first period, came down 3-1 after playing what most players – and their coach – categorized as a ‘sloppy’ second period, and then they just did not tie up the game.

It was a huge loss.

And in many ways it was a Groundhog Day performance by a team that achieved its 24th best in the NHL.

Stream NHL games NOW on Sportsnet

Stream more than 500 NHL games without power, including the Flames, Oilers, Leafs and Canucks. Plus Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey and more.

So let’s talk about something else that happened on Monday, because it seems much more relevant than the play-off race right now. Let’s talk about 20-year-old Nick Suzuki, who was without a doubt the best player in Montreal who was not named Carey Price in this game.

He set two goals in the third period to tie this game, but only one entered. It came from Dale Weise’s stick – a blow to the 31-year-old who played in his 500th NHL game.

About the one who missed: Suzuki picked up the puck behind the Washington net, skated like he was going to run the point, and then threw a spinning, blind backhand pass that Joel Armia tapped on the post. It was brilliant.

But the puck rolled its way up and Braden Holtby snatched him with his glove before he could completely cross the goal line.

This was a period after Suzuki had brought in colossal Capitals winger Tom Wilson and given him a penalty, and after he had put together an impressive first period – made different smart decisions at both ends.

He had clearly left the gate to play this game as if the Montreal season were at stake. And you know what? There was nothing surprising about it.

When Suzuki led the Ontario Hockey League play-offs in scoring before being blinded at the Memorial Cup last spring – the Guelph Storm helped a 3-0 run behind the London Knights, putting them out of a 3- 1 hole against the Saginaw could dig Spirit and help them win a league championship with 16 goals and 42 points – we saw what kind of player he was when the chips were down.

“It felt like we were probably playing 10 do-or-die games in the London series, in Saginaw,” Suzuki said after Monday’s game. “I think I learned a lot from that. I just didn’t want to go home. That was my way of thinking. “

He brought it to the first of 32 games that the Canadiens would play from Sunday until the end of the season.

Unfortunately not all Canadiens were on the same page.

Have the bounces gone against them? Absolutely.

A puck literally bounced on Jeff Petry’s skate and passed a helpless prize for Washington’s second goal. And on the third of the capitals, Shea Weber, fresh from his appearance at the NHL All-Star Game, he skated the character without character and left it to Capitals superstar Evgeny Kuznetsov, who quickly made an elite game for T.J. Oshie, who himself played an elite game to give Jakub Vrana his 23rd marker of the season.

But as they say, you make your own happiness.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

And about an hour after Vrana’s goal, Canadiens coach Claude Julien made his annoyed remarks.

“Our carelessness cost us (the game), and we can’t afford to be careless,” said Julien, making something like the understatement of the season.

“How can you explain that, Claude,” a reporter asked.

“There are things I can’t explain,” the coach replied. “You ask me questions like:” How can I explain that. “I don’t know. Did you ask the players? I know our preparation for the game is one way, and then at some point it is up to the players to concentrate and do what we ask of them. But if they do not do them and they are not immediately well focused, this is what happens. “

This has now happened 17 times on home ice and 12 more times on the road this season. That is why the Canadiens are 10 points behind in a playoff spot, despite having played at least one game more than the teams taking up those precious positions, and staring at three non-playoff teams standing in their way.

So yes, what happened on Monday with Suzuki seems much more important than anything else.

The boy’s assist to Weise gave him his 28th point of the season and placed him in fifth place among NHL rookies in scoring. And in this match, he usually took a stand against the future Hall of Famer Nicklas Backstrom – and sometimes against Kuznetsov and shutdown center Lars Eller – and managed to win 10 of the 14 faceoffs he took and helped his team make 62 percent of the shot attempts control to 5 out of 5.

“Man, this guy is becoming an elite player,” Weise said. “He initiates contact with Wilson at the only game there. I am so impressed. After being here and getting the chance to see him every day, he plays in traffic, has high-level skills he goes to the dirty areas. He has a very, very bright future ahead of him. “

If it comes fast – and it looks like it’s coming soon – that will only help Canadians not to follow the same path next season.