SUVs have completed market domination

The Morning Shift All the daily news of your car in a convenient place. Isn't it your most important time?

The SUVs came and conquered all our butts, Carlos Ghosn's escape could be reaching those who helped him, and Nissan is entering cost reduction mode. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 3, 2020.

1st gear: big sigh because big cars are sold

Despite the general drop in car sales in 2019, the SUV segment remained strong and robust last year. This is me giving a big sigh. People really can't get enough of things, right?

SUVs could have made up the majority of car purchases in the United States for the first time at the end of last year. Bloomberg comes to call them "a force." Car manufacturers are estimated to have sold more than 17 million new cars for the fifth consecutive year, and the final results are expected to be published later today.

B'berg also noted that Edmunds predicts that SUVs accounted for more than 50 percent of the market in the last quarter, while truck market share reached 19 percent for the first time since the days before the recession of 2005. More information includes:

Car manufacturers marked promotional offers for the end of the year, although strong demand for SUVs and more expensive trucks gave them room for discounts. J.D. Power estimates that records were established last month for both average transaction prices ($ 34,602 per vehicle, $ 673 more than a year ago) and for incentive spending ($ 4,600 per unit, up to $ 296).

Toyota Motor Corp. eliminated much of the excitement of the sometimes dramatic races for the show boasting rights by building important tracks with its RAV4 SUV and Camry sedan. The two models will likely surpass the CR-V and Accord of Honda Motor Co. by more than 50,000 and 60,000 units, respectively, during the year, according to TrueCar.

Then there is this sad part of Nissan:

Nissan Motor Co. probably stumbled upon the finish line of its first full year without the lifelong leader, Carlos Ghosn. If the average analyst estimate for a 22% decrease in December is accurate, it will be the biggest monthly drop for the company since its former president was arrested at the end of 2018.

As we move towards 2020, I wonder if something will stop the seemingly insatiable need of Americans for large vehicles. Maybe an increase in gas prices? A carbon tax? Sudden desire for a minimalist existence and spatial awareness? I can only wait.

2nd gear: illegal jets

My current favorite story of a rich guy who tries to avoid the legal repercussions refers to a Carlos Ghosn who, if he has not heard it, fled to Lebanon after being arrested in Japan after being accused of committing alleged financial crimes. in 2018. The latest are accusations that Ghosn illegally used planes from a Turkish private jet in his escape.

A day after the Turkish authorities arrested seven people, which included four pilots, MNG Jet filed a criminal complaint about the incident, reports Reuters. Turkish police are investigating "Ghosn's passage through Istanbul en route to Lebanon."

The complaint sounds wild. There are claims by an unidentified employee "falsifying lease records." From the story:

MNG Jet said in its statement that it rented two planes to two different clients in agreements that "apparently were not connected to each other." One plane flew from Osaka to Istanbul, the other from Istanbul to Beirut.

"Mr. Ghosn's name did not appear in the official documentation of any of the flights," he said.

"After learning through the media that the lease was benefiting Mr. Ghosn and not officially declared passengers, MNG Jet launched an internal investigation and filed a criminal complaint in Turkey," he added.

An employee admitted to falsifying the records and confirmed that "he acted in his individual capacity," the company said.

Ghosn said he will speak publicly about the escape on Wednesday, January 8.

I, for my part, cannot. Freaking out. Wait. I just finished the second season of You on Netflix and I need something else to watch. Meanwhile, who is making this movie?

3rd gear: Nissan cutting costs

If you are a regular reader of The Morning Shift, then you will know that yesterday's fourth gear did not include particularly good news about Nissan. (Renault and Nissan were the car stocks with the worst performance of last year). On top of that, the automaker faces an executive rotation. Then, you will try to reduce costs.

Do not worry; This should not affect buyers like you or me, or distributors. This is intended to be more similar to internal cost reduction, reports Car and Driver. From the story:

The changes in the executive structure came with some new rules for the company. In particular, Nissan Japan told managers at the end of December that they needed to cut non-essential expenses and reduce things like vehicle sales incentives and promotional events.

The changes in Japan also affect Nissan North America, which is in a "transition period," according to Chris Keeffe, director of corporate communications for Nissan North America. Keeffe told Car and Driver that Nissan North America has already announced the actions it would take to improve business performance by reducing expenses until March 2020. "Cost savings will come from a 50 percent reduction in travel and two days. low after New Year's holiday, "he said.

Perhaps this will stop the EXTRACTIVE SALE OF THE DAY OF THE PRESIDENT OF SUPER MEGA NISSAN WOWOWOWOW, which is a sale that I made right now just because I can't bother to search Google for the incomplete sales that Nissan has cooked through the volume especially Ghosn years. It still seems completely plausible.

Buried at the end of the Car and Driver story, there's also a quote from Keeffe that says the Japanese automaker is "looking for a complete product launch schedule that will include '10 launches in 20 months, refreshing Nissan's portfolio in 70 percent. "

If this is not a new Z car, I will lose it.

4th gear: Bosch and autonomous car sensors

The Consumer Electronics Show is just around the corner and we can expect to see a new autonomous driving technology from the German car megaprocessor Bosch.

The company says it has internally developed a lidar sensor that will allow cars to "see" the road in three dimensions, which could reduce the cost of autonomous driving technology and accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles, according to Reuters. The sensor "will cover long and short distances on highways and in the city and will work in conjunction with the company's camera and radar technologies."

Currently, LIDAR technology is still quite young and too expensive for the mass market. But, as Reuters reasons, "if a cheaper lidar sensor were widely adopted, it could provide more depth data that would allow driverless cars to detect the distance to other road users such as pedestrians."

It is not clear if Bosch has secured any car manufacturer as customers for its technology. It is also not clear what the schedule, prices or technological details of the supplier. We will find more at CES.

5th gear: Norway and Tesla

Norway has been an extremely enthusiastic adapter for electric cars, thanks in part to very generous tax exemptions. The country closes this year with a record in new electric car registrations. This is good to hear.

Electric battery cars accounted for almost half of all new car sales in Norway in 2019, as Bloomberg notes in an electronic report that is not yet online. From the story:

Battery-powered electric cars accounted for 42% of new car sales in Norway last year, compared to 31% in 2018, the Norwegian Road Federation said Friday. Tesla sold a record 18,798 cars, led by a flow of its new Model 3 in the first half of the year.

Volkswagen remained the best-selling brand in 2019, but surpassed Tesla in only about 150 cars, said Oyvind Solberg Thorsen, head of the Road Federation, in a webcast presentation. Both brands accounted for about 13% of total new car sales of 142,381.

The proportion of electric vehicles could reach approximately 50% by 2020, Solberg Thorsen said during the presentation

Now, it was Tesla's third largest market for sales from January to September, the outlet continues. Norway is also the largest producer of gas and oil in Western Europe, but has the aggressive goal of making all new cars sold by 2025 without emissions.

Reverse: the spirit makes a safe landing

Neutral: What will it take to stop SUVs?

I don't really have a problem with SUVs on their own. If you absolutely need the utility, then continue. In general, I don't like the American culture of normalizing excess. Buying what you don't need. Getting the extra large size. What must happen for this to stop, if it does?

