Suunto 7 performs Wear OS with Snapdragon Wear Sports mode

Loading...

GPS watches focused on sports and the great outdoors exist long before the smart wearables of today. Garmin and Suunto are namesakes in that category, with the latter today announcing its first Wear OS device. The Suunto 7 is very focused on athletes who also want a daily smartwatch.

For $ 479, this “premium smartwatch” praises a heavy “sports experience” with running, cycling, skiing, and surfing for a total of more than 70 recognized activities. A Suunto app provides summaries and trends, as well as quick access to music control during exercise.

Outdoor cards are available offline, so you can leave your phone. Suunto Heatmaps are also built in to identify the best training routes.

Training can be followed by GPS / Glonass / Galileo – as well as heart rate and altitude with barometer – for up to 12 hours. That battery life is made possible by the fact that the Suunto 7 is the first Wear OS watch that uses the “special sports experience mode” from Qualcomm on the Snapdragon Wear 3100.

With daily use you can get up to 48 hours out of the wearable. With a width of 50 mm and a weight of 70 grams, this is a large and heavy watch with a reinforced polyamide case and a stainless steel ring. There are three buttons on the right and one at 10 o’clock on the right, while the 24 mm band is available in silicone, leather or textile. The OLED touchscreen is protected by Gorilla Glass and is shock, water (50 meters) and dirt-resistant.

Wear OS has been selected to offer ‘handy smartwatch functions’. This includes Google Assistant, Pay and Fit, as well as Android apps from the Play Store. It follows the similar Pro Trek line from Casio that is also powered by the portable operating system from Google.

Pre-orders open tomorrow on January 6.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKMX2W2y4ko (/ embed)