SUU basketball schedules video game against Kansas Jayhawks for this fall

SALT LAKE Metropolis — Ever since he grew to become head coach of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in 2016, Todd Simon has experimented with to schedule Electrical power Five opponents in his team’s nonconference slate. They’ve faced the likes of UCLA, Michigan Point out, USC, Oregon State and Iowa, and last period beat Nebraska in a thrilling double-time beyond regulation finish.

Assuming the 2020-2021 season comes about, the Thunderbirds will have potentially their major problem nevertheless, as the method introduced it has scheduled a highway sport from the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 13 at Allen Fieldhouse, a single of the most famous venues in all of college basketball.

The Jayhawks finished the 2019-2020 marketing campaign rated No. 1 in the country and have been a surefire bet for a major seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled since of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our method is created on level of competition and we are thrilled for the option to compete versus the best,” Simon said in a assertion. “As we continue to elevate the method and bring exposure to our excellent university, I felt this journey completed the two objectives. We glimpse ahead to planning our guys for the obstacle.”

SUU compiled a report of 17-15 in the 2019-2020 season, marking the to start with time since 2007 that the system finished a marketing campaign higher than .500.