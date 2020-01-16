Sutherland is the bolter in the Australian World Cup squad

The other shock was the recall of all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who had doubts about the tournament after taking the time to deal with mental health problems.

The teenager, whose brother Will plays for Victoria, comes from excellent cricket classes, but wants to make a name for herself.

Opportunities should be rare for Sutherland in the coming weeks, the selection of which is a clear sign of the future. While some may argue that she was selected for her performance potential, her performances against India A showed that she is a player with considerable potential.

Meg Lanning praised her this week after staging national captain and superstar Ellyse Perry with 67 innings.

Although there had been murmurs earlier this week, Sutherland was a chance for higher honors, but the player herself was shocked when she literally received a wake-up call from selector Shawn Flegler on Wednesday morning.

There are speculations as to how Sutherland’s father reacted to the news.

“When I saw Mama, she said it was the first time in 54 years that she saw him cry. So go ahead,” said Sutherland.

However, her father denied that this was the case.

“I’m not sure I shed tears, but it was certainly an emotional moment,” he said. “I don’t remember what happened to my golf game, but the next holes were blurry.”

It was an eventful couple of months for Sutherland, who had recently finished school, was enrolled in a science course at Melbourne University, and obtained her driver’s license.

She will continue to mix her studies with cricket, although it may only be a matter of time before she becomes an integral part of the Australian team.

“If we ask players to be fearless and accept the game, we have to take that into account in our selection,” said Mott. “Here is Annabel Sutherland’s selection, we saw a little bit, the statistics don’t necessarily say that she blew the competition, but it is a selection that we see has been part of this team for a long time, it’s a great opportunity to get them in and under this group. “

Molineux returned to Victoria’s home cricket this month after a seven-week hiatus.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Sophie over the past month when she has reintegrated into the group and she has gone through a really extensive process and she really is

confident that she is right, “said Mott.” But there are no guarantees, and I think it’s like any injury you come back from. We just treat it like that. “

Given that Australia has won 41 out of 44 white ball games since the beginning of 2018, this has always been a team that was more difficult to get into the game than the game. Thirteen of the 15 named in the 2018 triumph squad made the cut again.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

