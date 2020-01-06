Suspicious triple murder reduced to tears as evidence against him starts

Loading...

Suspicious triple murder Dustin Duthie sat quietly sobbing in the prisoner’s box on Monday when the Crown began calling evidence against him during his preliminary hearing.

Dressed in Calgary Remand Center’s standard blue overall, Duthie stared at the floor and wiped away the tears when prosecutor Shane Parker interviewed the first of an estimated 32 witnesses expected to testify during the two-week investigation.

At the request of defense lawyer Ray Dieno, provincial judge Judge Sean Dunnigan has imposed a ban on publication of the evidence requested to determine whether Duthie will be tried for three counts of second-degree murder.

Duthie is accused of killing his girlfriend Taylor Toller and his parents in two separate incidents in July 2018.

It is claimed that Toller was killed on July 25, 2018, while it is believed that Duthie’s mother Shawn Boshuck and stepfather Alan Pennylegion were killed six days later.

All three bodies of the victims were discovered on July 31, 2018, at two separate locations.

The body of Toller was found in a home in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E., while Boshuk and Pennylegion were discovered in their home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W.

An earlier psychiatric assessment of Duthie found him suitable to stand trial.

The purpose of the preliminary investigation is for Dunnigan to determine whether there is any evidence that would allow a jury to find the accused guilty.

Parker told Dunnigan that he expects submissions to be submitted on January 17 as to whether Duthie should commit.

Duthie remains in custody awaiting a solution to the case.

