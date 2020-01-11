Suspected tire store burglar is stuck and calls 911

A 30-year-old Georgia man recently called 911 to ask for help at a tire store – police say he barged in. Cartersville police said Nathaniel King had broken into the back door of the tire store, unprepared for a large tire rack on the other side. “When the suspect entered, as he entered the business, the tires fell on him, trapping him inside,” Michael Bettikofer of the Cartersville police told WSB-TV. King finally called 911, saying to a dispatcher, “I think the tire carrier will kill me.” A policeman then arrived. “He observed the suspect under the tires screaming for help,” said Bettikofer. “The officer was finally able to enter this business, remove the tires and take him out.” According to Bettikofer, King said that “he was being chased and that he had entered this business to get away from who he was chased”. The police could not find evidence. King is now in prison for a criminal offense.

A 30-year-old Georgia man recently called 911 to ask for help at a tire store – police say he barged in.

Cartersville police said Nathaniel King had broken into the back door of the tire store, unprepared for a large tire rack on the other side.

“When the suspect entered, as he entered the business, the tires fell on him, trapping him inside,” Michael Bettikofer of the Cartersville police told WSB-TV.

King finally called 911, saying to a dispatcher, “I think the tire carrier will kill me.”

A policeman then arrived.

“He observed the suspect under the tires screaming for help,” said Bettikofer. “The officer was finally able to enter this business, remove the tires and take him out.”

According to Bettikofer, King said that “he was being chased and that he had entered this business to get away from who he was chased”.

The police could not find evidence.

King is now in prison for a criminal offense.

.