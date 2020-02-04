Suspected death of self-inflicted shot after the wounded officer

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=gun-crime%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Cshootings&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A police officer from Milwaukee was shot early Tuesday morning and the suspect later died of an apparently self-inflicted shot, police said.

The officer, a 33-year-old man who has been employed for a year and a half, has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated in a hospital.

Officers saw a car recklessly driving around 1 o’clock at night near North Teutonia Avenue and West Roosevelt Drive, Capt said. David Salazar during a newsletter on the spot. The officers attempted a traffic stop and chased the vehicle when it refused to stop.

The vehicle crashed into the 4900 block of North Teutonia and three suspects fled the vehicle with the two officers following. At that moment, one of the suspects turned around and fired at the officers and hit one.

The other two suspects were detained at that time. About an hour later, officers who searched the area found the suspect who had shot at the officers. The police said he was dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s gun was found on the spot, Salazar said.

No details have been released about the suspect.

The two officers involved in the pursuit were placed on administrative duty, Salazar said. That is the standard procedure for such incidents, he said. The other officer is also a 33-year-old man who has been employed for a year and a half.

The department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau is investigating the incident, he said.

