Suspect in the middle of a $ 110 million lawsuit can appeal to the Supreme Court

The highest court in the country will hear the appeal of an Alberta man who wants his domestic violence to be reduced because he had to wait too long for his bail, a case that filed a $ 110 million lawsuit against the province.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court authorized Ryan Curtis Reilly to appeal against a decision of a lower court that overturned a legal suspension of his charges.

Judge Renee Cochard of the Edmonton Provincial Court ruled in March 2018 that Reilly’s indictments should be suspended because his charter rights were violated when he did not receive a bail within 24 hours.

But the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled last May that while Reilly’s rights were being violated when he was detained for about 35 hours before seeing a justice of the peace, the extraordinary remedy of a stay was inappropriate.

By allowing Reilly, at the center of a $ 110 million lawsuit filed in Calgary, to appeal, the Supreme Court has indicated that he has a case to argue.

Reilly was arrested at 11:50 am on April 4, 2017, on charges of assault resulting in personal injury, unlawful detention, assault, and calamity and failure to comply with a probation order.

According to the Criminal Code, a person detained after arrest must be brought before the justice of the peace within 24 hours, but Reilly’s bail did not begin until 10:59 am. the next day, a full 35 hours after his detention by the police.

The Edmonton man is said to have attacked his intimate partner by grabbing her by the neck, pushing her, pinning her and pushing him down a staircase, according to an investigation of the charges by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

The complainant had a swollen finger and red spots on her neck and buttocks, and believed that she was losing consciousness, noted the verdict of Alberta.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in Calgary Court or Queen’s Bench and named Reilly as the representative plaintiff, claims that a lack of Crown resources has led to thousands of Albertans being illegally detained.

It notes that the then Chief Justice Neil Wittmann decided in February 2017 that police officers were not entitled to act as prosecutors during bail sessions for peace judges, which was customary at the time, giving Alberta six months to solve the problem to remedy.

“The bail hearing regime in Alberta was broken both before and after (Wittmann’s) decision,” the claim states.

“Since August 3, 2017 (the end of the six-month grace period), thousands of Albertans are still being denied bail hearings within the required 24-hour period,” it says.

“The claimant, Ryan Reilly, was a victim of systemic problems with the Alberta bail regime.”

The province has filed a defense against the claim, which has not been tested in court, and denies legal responsibility.

