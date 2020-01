Suspect in kidnapping of girl detained without bail

THE NEW INFORMATION WE’VE LEARNED TODAY. MATT: THE DEFENDANT APPEARED IN THE COURSE OF 30 MINUTES AND WAS ORDERED WITHOUT SUSPENSION WAITING FOR A DANGEROUS HEARING THE NEXT WEEK. MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ, 24 YEARS OLD, APPEARED IN COURT IN A WHITE JUMPSUIT. DEFENSE AND PURSUIT HAVE AGREED TO GIVE UP A FORMAL READING AND ARE NOT EVEN – THE COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE CHARGES AS ABDUCTION, ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND BORING A WITNESS. THE POLICE SAID RODRIGUEZ Abducted CHARLOTTE MOCCIA, 11 YEARS OLD, HIKING HER BUS TO SPRINGFIELD YESTERDAY. A SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MOCCIE WALKING A DAY EARLIER AND THE POLICE BELIEVES THAT THE SAME CAR THAT FOLLOWS IS THE SUSPECT USED IN THE ABDUCTION. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN OFF AND 6 HOURS AFTER THE MOCCIE HAVE BEEN TAKEN, THE TROOPERS OF THE STATE ARE WORKING ON A POLITICAL DETAIL ASKED FOR RODRIGUEZ CAR ON THE MASS PIKE. THEY FOUND MOCCIA IN THE REAR SEAT AND A KNIFE IN THE CAR. THIS MORNING, WE TALKED TO A NEIGHBOR OF THE VICTIM, WHO WITNESSED ABDUCTION, AND WHO WAS LOST EMOTION WHEN SHE LEARNED THE CHILD, HE WAS SAFE. >> THE CAR RUNNING AND HE GET IT AND THROW IT BACK. SHE SAID STOP, REST ME. I was just crying and thanking, thanking God that this little girl was found. MATT: THE JUDGE ORDERED A MENTAL HEALTH ASSESSMENT Despite the objections of the defense attorney who wanted a private assessment. THE JUDGE IS CONCERNED ABOUT MENTAL ILLNESS. FATHER RODRIGUEZ MASSED LIVING YESTERDAY AND SAYS HIS SON HAD A HISTORY OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND PARANOY SO THAT MENTAL HEALTH ASSESSMENT TODAY TAKES PLACE. THE DANGEROU

