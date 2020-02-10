Suspect in high speed pursuit allegedly had controlled substances in the cell

Nicole Montano (courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff’s Department)

CHEYENNE, Wyo – Judicial documents show that a woman currently detained at the Laramie County detention center is now being prosecuted for drug charges after an investigation into her cell discovered a bag of suspected cocaine.

Nicole Montano appeared her first judicial appearance on the new charges February 7, 2020. She is accused of possession of cocaine and a crime accusation of taking contraband in Correctional Institution.

A sheriff’s statement claims that during a search for the Montano cell, delegates found a sandwich bag with a white powdery substance that authorities suspect is methamphetamine.

Montano reportedly told the delegates that the suspect substance was epsom salt given to her by the medical staff. The total weight of the powdery substance was approximately 41 grams.

According to the statutes of Wyoming, a person convicted of possession of cocaine may receive 7 years in prison and / or a fine of up to $ 15,000.

Montano is being held at the Laramie County detention center and awaiting trial for unrelated charges from Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving and Fleeing to Elude in a case allegedly taking place near Cheyenne in April 2019.

The Montano trial is scheduled to start on February 18, 2020.

All cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in court. The costs can be changed after official submissions from the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.

