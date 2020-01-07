Loading...

A security vehicle blocks the sidewalk entrance to the Waukesha County Courthouse following a 9-hour bomb threat that forced the campus to evacuate on Monday, January 6, 2019 (Photo: Jim Riccioli / Now News Group)

A suspect linked to a bomb alert that caused the evacuation and closure of the Waukesha County courthouse and administrative building on Monday has been arrested, the sheriff’s department said.

Charges are pending.

The announcement of the arrest comes just hours after the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released images of a man labeled as a person of interest and his vehicle.

Sheriff Eric Severson said at a press conference shortly before noon that the threat was considered to be serious. He said there was enough information about the threat to justify the evacuation.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the unidentified man on January 6 and listed him as someone interested in a bomb threat at the courthouse and county administrative buildings. The sheriff’s department announced Monday evening that it had arrested a suspect linked to the threat. (Photo: Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office)

A K-9 unit from Milwaukee County swept through the buildings. Severson refused to discuss what had been found.

The evacuation began shortly after a call was received on a local television station, WITI, in which an anonymous appellant claimed that “five bombs had been placed in the courthouse and the first was to explode at 9 am, “said Severson. at the press conference, held in the north parking lot along Moreland Boulevard.

This call was relayed by WITI-TV to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s office at 8:52 a.m., just eight minutes before the first device was supposed to explode.

“Based on the information and the safety of all those present at the courthouse, I decided to evacuate the courthouse, the administrative building, the juvenile center and the wellness center” said Severson.

This truck was identified as belonging to a person of interest related to the bomb threat launched against the Waukesha County Courthouse and administrative buildings on January 6. A suspect was then arrested. (Photo: Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department)

Then, at 9:10 a.m., the county dispatch center received a subsequent call from an anonymous man, essentially repeating the threat. Sheriff officials chose to call the Milwaukee County bombing team to begin a thorough search of the building.

Less than an hour after the threat of appeal, authorities began to inform the public of the emergency, even before further details were confirmed.

County director Paul Farrow said in a tweet that the courthouse complex and administrative building had been evacuated due to an unspecified “security threat”.

Sheriff Eric Severson speaks to reporters in the parking lot opposite the Waukesha County Courthouse after the building was evacuated on Monday January 6, 2019, due to a bomb threat. (Photo: Jim Riccioli / Now News Group)

“Do not try to enter these facilities until further notice,” he wrote.

A later press release from Farrow’s office said the facility closed due to a bomb threat.

In addition, around 10 am, some residents of the region received alerts on their phones: “Extreme alert: the courthouse and the administrative center of Waukesha county are closed until further notice due to a security issue. Check website and media for updates. “

Severson said the alert system was not perfect, but that it was useful nonetheless.

“I think it’s effective. Did it affect everyone? It probably wasn’t,” he said, noting that the system had been set up to automatically alert people in a certain radius of the courthouse. “The good thing is that we don’t have to continue sending the messages manually.”

County buildings are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

