Suspect found guilty of shooting Mitmarine in barracks

The suspect in the death of the 21-year-old U.S. Marine Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, who was shot more than nine months ago in the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort barracks, was brought before a military court earlier this month and sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Wallingford of Standish, Maine, was shot at around 9:30 p.m. U.S. Marine Corps officials announced at the time on April 12.

Shortly after the shootout, a 21-year-old naval comrade, Cpl. Spencer Daily from Youngstown, Ohio, was identified as a suspect and detained.

Both men were aviation technicians from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501.

“NCIS launched an investigation based on allegations that Daily shot and wounded a naval colleague in his barrack,” Naval Criminal Investigative Service told The Island Packet in an email on Friday.

On January 6, Daily was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and the deliberate discharge of a firearm from a general court martial that could endanger the lives of people.

“Daily claimed that while he was drinking alcohol and playing a video game with the victim, he fired the gun and accidentally shot the victim,” the statement said.

He was sentenced to 69 months in prison.

Wallingford was a fourth generation fireman and served as a volunteer firefighter in Standish, Maine from 2013 until he joined the military in 2016. He also worked as a reserve firefighter for the Beaufort / Port Royal Fire Department.

