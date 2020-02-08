Suspect found dead after fatal shooting in busy Saugus neighborhood

Investigators found a suspect in a cemetery on Friday after a man was killed around noon with a shotgun outside a Saugus gas station. The shooting took place at the Saugus Mobil gas station on Cliftondale square. “Witnesses said they saw a white Mini Cooper coming in. No one was really paying attention. They heard gunshots and then the Mini Cooper left and they saw the gentleman lying on the floor,” said Detective Lt. David Gecoya. The victim was taken to the Massachusetts General Hospital where he was declared dead. Gecoya said the victim had sustained a wound at the site where chest and bullet shells were found. According to the office of the district officer of Essex County suspect, a 63-year-old man, fled the scene in a white Mini Cooper from 2016. The suspect was found dead shortly afterwards by an apparent suicide in the vehicle at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. The suspect, also a 63-year-old man, was known to the victim. Officials have not released additional information about their relationship. There is also a shelter place for several schools in nearby Everett after the shooting incident but have since been lifted.

