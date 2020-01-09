Suspect arrested on Highway 1 after 64-year-old man stabbed in Revere

Loading...

A suspect was arrested in Saugus after a man was stabbed a few hours earlier in a Revere home. A 64-year-old man was stabbed at 12:30 p.m. in a house on Jordan Street. Police said the attacker fled the area. A Massachusetts state soldier then saw the suspect stabbing driving a stolen Ford F250 at 8 a.m. on Route 1 South. The soldier and soldiers of the Danvers State Police stopped, surrounded the vehicle, and took the suspect, a 32-year-old man, Revere, into custody without incident. The victim should survive. The suspect’s name has not been released.

