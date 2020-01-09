Loading...

Suspect accused of taking $ 25,000 from couple in scam with grandparents

Ali Almashhadani pleads not guilty

Updated: 4:19 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his grandparents by making them believe that a family member was in trouble in another country faced a judge on Thursday. Ali Almashhadani, 21, of New York, was arrested on Thursday in the Chelsea District Court. Prosecutors said he claimed to be a grandson of Revere’s grandparents and needed the money because he was involved in a drunk car accident in Cancun, Mexico. Mexico. Victims were told to withdraw money from the bank, not to tell anyone why, and that a courier would collect the money from their home. In total, the victims paid $ 22,350 in cash and $ 3,500 in gift cards, they said. “It breaks my heart, it breaks my heart,” said one of the victims, who asked not to be identified. “First you have to pay people, then you have to pay rent, then you have to pay the hospital.” Variations of this so-called grandparent scam have been common for years. Generally, an attacker tries to convince elderly victims that a family member is in prison or hospitalized and needs money to get out of the difficult situation. In 2018, police said a Beverly couple had transferred $ 60,000 to an account after receiving a frantic call from what he thought was a grandson. Almashhadani got $ 25,000 in his plan, said the prosecution. A prosecutor called Almashhadani’s alleged ploy “one of the most sophisticated” he has ever seen. Almashhadani pleaded not guilty on Thursday, saying it was not his operation.

