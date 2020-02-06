Suspect accused of murder man, rape ex-girlfriend ordered detained

A man accused of murdering a man and raping a woman after breaking into a Lowell apartment in September was in court on Thursday. Hoep, Honn, 39, from Lowell, was charged with murder, heavy rape, kidnapping, assault and battery and malicious destruction of Civil Servants said that on September 16, 2019, Honn broke into a home on Queen Street and attacked Heng Tan, 58, who died of the injuries he had sustained. A woman who arrived at the house later found Tan dead. The woman said that Honn held her against her will and abused her. Officials said the woman had fled the house when Honn fell asleep, and she finally used a neighbor’s phone to contact authorities. Attorneys said that Honn became jealous when he saw the wife, his ex-girlfriend, talking to another man. According to police, Honn admitted that he broke into the home through a window on the first floor to confront the man. Attorneys said that Honn threw a blanket over the body and then texted the victim’s phone to his ex-girlfriend and lured her back to the apartment complex. Honn pleaded not guilty and was detained without bail. He returns to the court on 12 March.

