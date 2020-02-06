Susan Collins on Newsmax TV: “Past Stage” for Bolton Testimony

The statement by former National Security Advisor John Bolton would have no “major impact” on Newsmax TV following the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“John Bolton should have been summoned by the House of Representatives as part of his investigation,” Collins told Greg Kelly Reports on Thursday when asked if she was interested in hearing his testimony. “That was one of the mistakes in the investigation of the house. They didn’t even bother to summon John Bolton, yet they describe him as the key witness.”

She later added: “At this point it would be interesting to hear what John Bolton has to say, but we are behind the stage where it would have a big impact. For me, the house should have summoned him as part of his initial charge . “

Collins said she “considers the case closed” when it comes to the call between Trump and the President of Ukraine that triggered the impeachment process. “Voters this fall will finally have the opportunity to make a judgment.

“One of the reasons why the authors made it so difficult to accuse and sentence a president,” she added to host Greg Kelly, “is because they deposed a properly elected president and prevented him from voting ability to choose their own leader, and that is possibly the greatest power that people in this country have. “

