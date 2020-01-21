Survivors stuck in Washington in 2020 send surrogate mothers for help

DES MOINES, Iowa – Steve Sovern had little expectation of an event he recently hosted to support Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Iowans are legendary for expecting to meet the White House hopefuls several times in person, and the candidate would not be there, but represented by California MP Katie Porter.

“Surrogates are usually not a big draw,” said Sovern.

But 45 people crowded into Soverns Cedar Rapids’ home, and the Iowa-born Porter stood up for Warren so much that several indecisive voters left the event saying they were planning to run for the Massachusetts Democratic Senator.

Porter is one of dozens of agency workers who have been used in the past few weeks in the early electoral states to enlarge the footprint of the White House hopefuls before the Iowa assemblies begin democratic competition in less than two weeks. This week they’ll be even more important as four presidential senators are stuck in Washington and act as jurors for impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, will appear in Iowa this weekend on behalf of Senator Bernie Sanders. “Queer Eye” host Jonathan Van Ness will also be for Warren, Iowa, in addition to the Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, and MP Joe Kennedy III, who will be in New Hampshire.

And more than a dozen Minnesota Sen. supporters. Amy Klobuchar, for example, will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the steps of the capital of the State of New Hampshire.

Given the unprecedented situation of not starting in the crucial final phase before the vote, these proxies can help close the gap.

“Surrogacy representatives are usually a stump for the candidate if they can’t be in two places at the same time or go out alone to get the grassroots energy,” said Jennifer Rosenbaum, deputy national surrogacy director for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign.

The deputies also meet other needs.

For some candidates, surrogate mothers help keep their hands free from controversy by acting as an attack dog. Former secretary of housing Julián Castro quickly approved Warren after retiring from the race. He called their rivals by name recently during a campaign swing through Iowa, saying that neither Sanders nor Joe Biden were so acceptable to Democrats. Warren rarely mentions her opponents on the stump unless asked to do so by a voter or reporter.

When Biden averted attacks from Sanders this month for voting for the Iraq War in 2002, John Kerry was present in Iowa. Kerry served two purposes: he vouched for Biden’s foreign policy knowledge as a former Secretary of State and appealed to Iowans as someone who won the Democratic title in 2004.

Surrogacy also provides voters with reassurance that the candidate understands and takes into account local issues. While each candidate has gathered a handful of memos from elected representatives and lawmakers in Iowa, Biden has some of the biggest names on his team: former governor Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie; Attorney General Tom Miller; and Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Everyone has tracked him down in the past few weeks.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg has received confirmation from retired MP Dave Loebsack, who will be introducing him across Iowa this week.

“An Iowa confirmation gives you some credibility there,” said Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont, who was third in the 2004 Iowa gatherings.

Surrogacy can also provide personal testimony about a candidate’s best qualities and why he qualifies as a president.

Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, is a fixture on the line. The campaign has used it across Iowa to attract undecided voters in recent weeks. During a previous state visit, she told the crowd about a woman who made sandwiches for her and her husband near their Delaware home and contributed to the campaign.

Jane O’Meara Sanders will be promoting her husband in Nevada next weekend while he is likely stuck in Washington.

Klobuchar’s daughter was dispatched over the weekend to promote her mother in New Hampshire, and Klobuchar joked about the tree stump in Iowa that she hoped her daughter would wear a coat in the cold. Warren also sent her husband Bruce Mann to Iowa to trip for her.

Both will likely appear on behalf of each campaign when the impeachment process expires.

Surrogate mothers can also bring a dash of star power into the campaign to tie voters. Sanders has some of the biggest names in music and movies on his team, and actor Danny Glover recently promoted him in South Carolina while the senator was in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Andrew Yang brought actor, comedian and rapper Donald Glover to his team as a creative advisor after the two hosted a pop-up store with Merchandise Glover in Los Angeles that was intended as a fundraiser for the campaign. Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle supports Yang and plans to host two shows this month to support his campaign.

Judy Sheindlin, the reality television star named Judge Judy, has recently tracked down Michael Bloomberg.

Celebrities do not have to appear in person to empower their candidates. A video that football champion Megan Rapinoe tweeted about calling Warren has been viewed 1.8 million times. A conversation Sanders had with rapper Cardi B in a nail salon in Detroit resulted in 2.3 million views on Twitter.

Supporters with high wattage do not always help. Actress Susan Sarandon has been a high-profile surrogate mother for Sanders since his 2016 campaign and has made headlines for her outspoken Democratic Party critics and occasional fake comments. At an event for Sanders in New Hampshire earlier this month, she sparked controversy when she said that “without unions … we would go back to slavery, probably without negotiation and without security standards.”

And campaigns sometimes have to make sure that the replacement is not a bigger draw than the candidate. Actress and singer Mandy Moore recently introduced Buttigieg at a rally at Iowa State University and told the crowd that he was “such an original” that she doesn’t think Hollywood even knows what to do with him.

Dana Cady, a 19-year-old student at Principia College in Illinois who had flown to Iowa to see Buttigieg speak to a group of her classmates, said they all had to look at Moore when they saw she showed up with the candidate , Cady knew Moore from “Tangled”, the Disney film in which the actress speaks the protagonist – but the politician was more astonished than the celebrity.

“Personally, I really like Pete. I didn’t need Mandy Moore to win me over, ”she said.

