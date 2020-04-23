“Survivor” recovery: The extortion advantage shakes the game

This week’s Survivor episode started with a bang. One player absolutely mastered this episode and found the immune idol hidden. In addition, a new advantage was introduced which came at a high price. Find out who found this advantage and who was voted out of the game and sent it to the Edge of Extinction.

Two players look for an idol of hidden immunity

This week’s episode begins with Jeremy Collins back at camp waiting for his companions to return from the tribal council. If you remember, he left the tribal council last week after using the secret advantage that allowed him to be excluded from the vote. Ben Driebergen reveals that Jeremy was initially to be voted on. Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson fought each other that night trying to find the idol of hidden immunity. Who is the lucky person to meet you? Tony! This guy is on rolls. Everyone is starting to realize that Tony can be a threat and is playing both sides.

Along the brink of extinction, Natalie Anderson and Parvarti Shallow find a clue. They didn’t tell any of the other players. They go around looking for something but don’t know exactly what they’re looking for. Parvarti distracts the other contestants while Natalie finds the lead. They found the “extortion advantage.” They can choose any player to stay out of the immunity challenge. They can extort that person for any number of fire chips. And of course, you guessed it, they gave Tony … Tony. He is banned from voting in the tribal council unless he meets the demands for fire chips.

They asked for six chips but Tony only has three. Jeremy gives Tony a fire token. Nick also gives Tony a fire token and Ben gives him the last one. Tony didn’t quite understand that it was a negative advantage at first but he pays the fee and can now take part in the immunity challenge.

The challenge of immunity becomes a “surviving” confrontation

The challenge of immunity is all touch. Players must stand on a balance beam and hold a ten-foot survey. With this pole they must balance a small statue. If the statue falls, they will be left out. Every two minutes they will move further away from the balance beam away from the statue. Kim leaves her statue almost immediately and everyone else moves on to the second round.

Denise Stapley, Michele Fitzgerald, Sophie Clarke, Sarah Lacina and Nick drop their statues in the second round. It becomes a confrontation between Tony, Ben and Jeremy. They take 32 minutes there, which is the longest ever in this challenge. Ben falls and is a confrontation between the frenzy Tony and Jeremy. The winner of the immunity challenge is… ..Tony. He’s just dominating this whole episode.

A player is blinded in the Tribal Council

There seems to be a general consensus on the camp to vote for Jeremy in blind. Jeremy wants to vote for Ben and thinks Denise and Kim are voting with him. Michele also fell to vote for Ben. But Tony, of course, has other plans. He wants to blind Sophie and make a big move. Tony approaches Jeremy and warns him that people are coming after him. Jeremy doesn’t believe it. Did anyone else want to get on TV and shake Jeremy off so he could hear Tony?

The first five votes went to Jeremy and Michele so it looks like one of these two besties will be voted on. But in a shocking event, Sophie is voted out. Tony hits again !!! Sophie has an idol of immunity hidden in her pocket and is so upset she didn’t use it. She handed over her 2 fire chips to Sarah and Kim. It seems that Jeremy trusted Tony, after all, to pull off one of Survivor’s most iconic blinds ever. Sophie is excited as she heads to the brink of extinction.

What did you think of this exciting episode of Survivor? It looks like next week the remaining players will be headed to Tony. This should be interesting considering that you are running the game right now.

