Surviving parents are now legally entitled to paid leave as Britain's Jack's Law is introduced

Parents who suffer the devastating loss of a child are entitled to a two-week statutory holiday, company secretary Andrea Leadsom said today when she passed new regulations in parliament.

The Parental Leave and Parental Benefit Act, referred to as Jack’s Law in memory of Jack Herd, whose mother Lucy worked tirelessly to deal with the problem, provides all working parents with a legal right to a minimum of two weeks’ leave if they have a child lose children under the age of 18 or stillbirth from the 24th week of pregnancy, regardless of how long they have worked for their employer.

This is the world’s most generous offer for parental allowance and parental leave, which is due to take effect in April.

Parents can take the vacation either as a two-week block or as two separate weekly blocks, which are taken at different times in the first year after the death of their child.

This means that they can adapt their vacation to the times that they need the most, for example in the early days or beyond the first anniversary.

Economics Minister Andrea Leadsom said: “There can hardly be a worse life experience than losing a child, and I am proud that this government has passed the ‘Jack’ law, which makes us the first country in the world to do so ,

“When it comes into force, Jack’s law will be a fitting testimony to Lucy Herd’s tireless efforts, along with many charities to provide more support to parents.”

Lucy Herd said: “Immediately after a child dies, parents have to cope with their own loss, the grief of their larger family, including other children, as well as a plethora of administrative formalities and other arrangements.

“A sudden or accidental death may require an autopsy or an investigation. A funeral must be arranged. There are many other organizations that can be contacted, from schools to social services.

“When I started this campaign 10 years ago after the death of my son Jack, I always hoped that there would be a positive change in his memory.

“Knowing that nearly 10 years of campaigns helped create Jack’s Law is the best feeling, but it’s bittersweet at the same time.

“I am so grateful to everyone involved that helped make this possible. I have been told many times that I would not succeed, but Jack’s law will now ensure that surviving parents are better protected in the future.”

Sands CEO Clea Harmer said: “Sands welcomes and supports the new Parental Leave and Pay Act, which ensures that all surviving parents are entitled to at least two weeks of paid leave from work, in addition to their existing parental leave entitlement.

“The right to a two-week paid vacation will make a big difference for surviving parents who are stillbirth or the death of a newborn. We are therefore very pleased that they have been expressly recognized in the law.

“All employers need to make sure they know about this important change in the law and what additional support they can offer surviving parents at work as it is an important time for them in their grieving process.”

Child Bereavement UK director of bereavement and upbringing Sarah Harris added: “Child Bereavement UK welcomes this change in law and the related recognition of the impact of a child’s death.

“Being able to take vacation at a time that feels right for surviving parents will help reduce a potential source of additional stress, and paid vacation will give time to make decisions based on needs rather than financial ones Situation. “

There are around 7,500 child deaths in the UK each year, including around 3,000 stillbirths. The government estimates that this new claim will help support around 10,000 parents a year.

The right to parental leave and mourning makes the UK one of the few countries in the world to offer such support and the first to offer a full two weeks.

It will enter into force on April 6, 2020, subject to Parliament’s approval of today’s legislation. Parents who have been at work for six months or more can also apply for statutory remuneration during this period, which corresponds to the approach for other parental rights such as paternity leave and remuneration.

This new law will come into force before the government’s new employment law, announced in the Queen’s speech in December, which will introduce a number of other measures that will benefit workers and businesses, including leave for caregivers and pay for newborns.